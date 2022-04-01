CONWAY — Selectman candidate Joe Mosqua ran on a platform in spring 2022 of “sticking it to the tourist” by instituting paid parking in North Conway Village.
Fast-forward a year. On Tuesday, April 3, 2023, selectmen’s chair Mosqua — who trounced incumbent Carl Teebodough last April, then quickly took command of the inattentive board, the same way he did the municipal budget committee a decade ago — hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the 3-acre Shyster Municipal Parking Lot for business in front of the 1874-built Victorian-style Conway Train Station and the 2021-built Bauhaus-style North Conway Fire Station just to the south.
A majority of North Conway Water Precinct voters — a total of 16 — who attended their annual meeting in the engine bay of the $6 million fire station which they approved to be built just a few years ago, quickly OK’d the proposal to cover the ballfields of Schouler Park with asphalt and put up 325 parking meters. The hiring of L.A. Drool to do the work was also quickly enabled, as was the renaming it as “Shyster Park,” leaving only outrage in its wake.
“How did this happen?” asked Mt. Washington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jaymee Crawfish, who seamlessly took over from her retiring mother, causing Assistant Director Shelly Cruise to abruptly quit and move back to Texas but not before saying, “I am outraged.”
“One minute I’m promoting Walk Your Dog in Schouler Park Day, and the next, the park has become a parking lot. How can 16 voters control the fate of the entire village?” Crawfish blasted in an email blast. “This is an outrage!”
The Conway selectmen and Historic District Commission were equally outraged but realized nothing could be done, especially with Mosqua having moved to North Conway and quickly taking the reins of the precinct board away from Suzan Neilsen, causing her to move to Fryeburg in protest.
The local paper left it to South Conway sage Bill Marbles to convey outrage in the form of an Oped column that said, “To twist the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln, a park divided against itself cannot stand, and I cannot stand the thought of parking meters in front of our beloved painted lady, the 1874-built Victorian train station.”
The selectmen were happy to let their chair, Mosqua, handle the speech making at the ribbon-cutting, then quickly scooted into their cars and zoomed away, passing an endless line of visitors’ shiny SUVs with Massachusetts plates awaiting their turn to pay $5 an hour to leave their cars in Shyster Park.
