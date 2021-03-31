CONWAY — While the state's foot-dragging on the abandoned bypass corridor is threatening to kill the proposed MWV Rec Path along a 3-mile stretch of it that stretches from Walmart to Cranmore, the Sun has learned that due to the explosion in the number of visitors this past year, the state is revisiting a plan to build a road around Conway.
According to Don Lyford IV, the grandson of Don Lyford, who was the state Department of Transportation’s point man on the bypass from the 1980s through the 2000s, traffic increased dramatically during the pandemic, so much so that a bypass may now be needed.
“It is a bit ironic,” said the senior Lyford, “that the year after the bypass was taken off the state’s Ten-Year Plan, Conway might actually need one.”
Lyford worked the bypass project for nearly 40 years, and one marker of the duration of the bypass progress over the decades was his hair noticeably turned gray. “I’m retired now,” said Lyford, "but my grandson is filling my shoes and I hope the bypass is finally completed before the project gives him gray hair as well.”
Determining the exact route of the bypass took decades to negotiate, but this time, the state is taking an easier path and completely circumventing Conway instead of through it like the abandoned plan.
The younger Lyford said the bypass will start at the Route 25 intersection in Ossipee, head east past Route 153 and Freedom, and cut a swath directly to Gorham through western Maine.
“Too bad, so sad, for Conway,” said the younger Lyford. “The state spent nearly 40 years trying to placate those tree-hugging, tourist-hating-yet-tourist-loving babies, and we’re done with them.”
