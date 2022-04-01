The reason is simple, but crucially important. The iconic mountain is the tallest in the Northeast, but its namesake, George Washington, was not the tallest president.
It is a known fact that the nation’s 16th president, one Abraham Lincoln, was the tallest at 6’4”. Washington was a mere 6’2” and is ranked sixth tallest.
It was this dichotomy that drove a hedge fund (which requested anonymity at this time) to hire the only marketing agency in the valley to take action.
The team of Drive Brand Studio, located in North Conway, said they were thrilled to take up the task to do the right thing and correct history.
According to a Google search, naming a mountain “requires state and federal approval, compliance with a host of rules, the gathering of heaps of local support and, sometimes, even an act of Congress.” Drive believes this will be an easy task to accomplish.
“It’s been a long time comin’,” said Conrad Dinkleton, Drive’s VP of Gatekeeping Services. “Washington wasn’t even from around here. So by that logic, we might as well give it to a president who’s actually tall. And who better to finally get us on the right side of history than a marketing agency?”
However, despite facts, Drive intends to make this a democratic process and will ask the public to choose between the two tallest presidents — Lincoln and Lyndon Johnson (who was 6’3.5”) — in a poll on their website: drivebrandstudio.com/themtwashingtonproject.
Polling will close on April 2. (No joke.)
“We want to leave it to the people of the valley to choose between these two towering American presidents,” Dinkleton said. “So please vote! The valley is precious to us, and it’s only right to give it the name it truly deserves — even if the people decide it’s Mount Johnson.”
Log In
