EATON — Following a year of political fighting between conservatives and liberals is this quaint little town where the weapons of choice are flags, the non-denominational Little White Church will fly flags atop the newly replaced steeple that represent all of the town's political groups.
Soon to be fluttering in the cool breeze off Crystal Lake will be an American flag, a Rainbow flag, a Black Lives Matter flag, a Black Lives flag with a middle finger in the middle of it and a Confederate battle flag.
John Heartland, former executive director of the church, said he is proud the church will reflect all the values of Eaton's residents and will represent free speech, a God- and constitutional-given right. Asked if he is concerned some of the flags may offend people, Heartland said, “Ahh ... no.”
Heartland’s political nemesis, QZeus — who has called for the resignation of Heartland, the dismantling of the church’s new steeple, the public shunning of all residents who voted for anyone but Bernie Sanders and the razing of all homes owned by Republicans — said he was shocked, shocked by the inclusion of these hateful flags which offended his intellectual sensibilities.
To retaliate, QZ said he would immediately commence to fire off a half-dozen self-righteous and self-serving letters to the editor.
