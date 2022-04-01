CONWAY — Town Manager Thom Gnomes says he always tries to anticipate the next move on the metaphorical chessboard of life, but he was taken aback upon discovering that Conway residents are selling their parking passes for gas money.
Last month, selectmen voted that all residents need to purchase a parking pass if they want to go anyplace fun or relaxing. Everyone else has to pay $1,000, even students from the sending towns who attend Kennett High School.
"Bah humbug no more cheap fun for you out of towners!" chairselectmen's David Druthers said after the vote while laughing and twirling his handlebar mustache.
Fast forward to Tuesday when selectmen met again. Gnomes said that it turns out that after purchasing the passes, which the town recently bumped up to $20 in order to purchase new Astroturf for the Parks and Rec putting green, Conway residents have been frequenting Jackson hoping to turn their parking passes into $100 of gas money.
The Sun spoke to one such scalper, who identified himself as Whit, on Monday. Whit was hanging around the Jackson Honeymoon Covered Bridge holding a homemade sign that said, "Conway Fun sticker for sale. For a good time call Whit."
"I'm working 80 hours a week to afford my $1,900-a-month 10-square-foot studio apartment that's above one bowling alley and below another bowling alley and I'm never gonna have the time or energy to shoot hoops at Davis Park or put in a kayak," said Whit, adding he hopes the selling the sticker will help him fill his gas tank for the week. "I just hope one of these rich Jacksonites will give me $100 for this beautiful yellow sticker."
However, Gnomes said the town frowns on resale of stickers.
"I suggest we take a page from Donald Trump's playbook and build a wall on Conway's Northern border," said Gnomes. "Except, it's not to keep people out ... Oops. I've said too much."
