Across the country, a three-night stay in the hospital has been the standard of care for most people undergoing total joint replacement.
The principal reason for the hospital stay is to provide pain management with intravenous narcotics and to offer supervised inpatient physical therapy.
Gradually, with better preparation for surgery and better pain management techniques, the hospital stay is shrinking. Now, roughly 35 percent of patients are discharged one day and one night after joint replacement and a smaller percentage of patients may even go home the same day.
Same-day outpatient joint replacement has many advantages: Patients are more comfortable and safer at home especially since the arrival of COVID-19.
As surgeons and programs gain experience with same-day discharge, the criteria for who is eligible for this option have expanded to older patients and those with well-managed medical conditions. The major impediment to outpatient joint replacement is fear of early hospital readmission. In addition, some hospitals have been slow to adopt same-day discharge because of the concern for lost revenue.
Our practice began the transition to outpatient (same-day) hip, knee and shoulder replacement over six years ago. Over this time period we have developed our AVATAR (Alignment of Vital Assets To Accelerate Recovery) program, which now allows over 80 percent of our patients to recover in the comfort of their own homes just hours after surgery.
AVATAR focuses on all aspects of the joint replacement process from preoperative education and preparation, to patient optimization, best surgical techniques, multimodal pain management and personalized stewardship of the postoperative process. We emphasize close and careful management of the treatment in the home.
For patients with commercial insurance plans and for Medicare patients who require a total knee replacement, AVATAR joint replacement can be performed in an outpatient surgery center, avoiding the hospital altogether. With the COVID-19 pandemic, outpatient surgery may prove to be safer for patients undergoing these elective procedures.
Our outpatient joint replacement program, with an experience of over 2,000 patients has demonstrated a complication rate well below the national average for infections, surgical complications and hospital readmissions. In other words, it is safer than being in the hospital. Our navigation team allows us to care for many patients traveling from a distance to our center from all over New England and Canada. We are capable of managing medical tourism for knee replacement, hip replacement and shoulder replacement including physical therapy services in local hotels.
If you are considering joint replacement surgery, there are advantages to outpatient surgery. For our practice, this is a commonplace practice and AVATAR focuses on safe post-surgical care and makes the difference in outcomes.
Thomas V. King, M.D., Moby Parsons, M.D., and Kathleen Leavitt, PA-C, are at The Knee, Hip, and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth. They can be reached at (603) 431-5858 or by email at avatar@kneehipsho.com. For more information, go to orthopedicsnh.com.
