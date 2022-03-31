Conway Eye Care stresses the importance of protecting the eyes from UV damage and injury
As the sun gets higher in the sky, more people will be spending time outdoors for leisure, recreation and sporting activities. While most people understand the need to use sunscreen to protect their skin from the sun’s harmful rays, it’s also important to protect your eyes from sun damage. Additionally, while many sports include protective gear to prevent injury, it’s important to remember to protect your eyes from injury as well.
UV Protection
Sunlight is composed of a spectrum of ultraviolet light that affects humans, including UVA and UVB. Ultraviolet A (UVA) has a longer wavelength and is associated with skin aging, whereas Ultraviolet B (UVB) has a shorter wavelength and is associated with skin burning. It is important to protect the eyes from the harmful effects of both UVA and UVB.
In unprotected eyes, excess sunlight exposure can cause sunburn on the eyelids and the cornea (the surface of the eye). Long-term UV exposure also increases the risk of developing cataracts, growths on or near the eye, eye cancers and the potentially blinding condition of macular degeneration. Children are especially vulnerable to damage from UV exposure, as they typically don’t complain about bright sunlight and glare, and they also have larger pupils than adults, which results in more light being transmitted into a child’s eyes. Effects from UV damage are cumulative so early and consistent protection throughout a lifetime can make a difference.
When choosing sunglasses, be sure to look for 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB. Keep in mind that darker does not mean better: the color or extent of lens tinting has no impact on the amount of UV protection. Tinted lenses that lack UV protection actually do more harm than good. A tinted lens reduces brightness, allowing the pupil to remain large, which enables increased UV exposure if the tinted lens does not also include 100 percent UV blocking. Polarized sunglasses are a great option for reducing sun glare off reflective surfaces like water, sand and snow. Polarized lenses can make activities like driving, boating and skiing more enjoyable, however they do not offer any added UV protection over non-polarized 100 percent UV-blocking lenses.
What about lenses that change color in the sun? Photochromic lenses react to ambient UV rays, darkening with UV exposure and lightening when UV exposure is removed. These lenses also provide 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB rays and can be a convenient option to limit switching between clear lenses and sunglass lenses. Photochromic lenses are now available in numerous options that change color at faster rates or to greater extents than the original photochromic options.
Keep in mind that whatever option you choose for your UV protective eyewear, the UV protection does wear down with UV exposure over time. Research shows that, on average, sunglasses should be replaced at least every 2 years to maintain proper UV protection.
Lens Materials and Safety
Protecting your eyes from the sun is one way to keep your eyes safe and healthy, but protection from injury is equally important. Your “glasses” are no longer made with glass, for safety reasons. Even tempered glass can shatter on impact and cause significant damage to the eye. Most common eyewear is made with a plastic polymer called CR39. Its properties include about half the weight of glass and greater impact resistance than glass, however CR39 plastic still has very poor impact resistance and should not be used in sports or activities with a risk of impact.
For safety reasons, only lenses made with polycarbonate or Trivex materials should be used in children’s glasses, safety glasses or any eyewear used in sports or activities with risk of impact. Both polycarbonate and Trivex materials have about 10 times the impact resistance of CR39 plastic. Both materials are also thinner than CR39 plastic and inherently provide 100 percent UV protection. The difference between the two is that while polycarbonate is marginally thinner than Trivex, Trivex is substantially lighter than polycarbonate. Perhaps the most important difference between these two impact-resistant materials, is that Trivex has a higher ‘Abbe’ value than polycarbonate, which results in far better clarity and less distortion of vision with Trivex than with polycarbonate.
Frame Styles Enhance Protection
While proper lens materials and UV protective lenses are important considerations in keeping your eyes safe, your eyeglass frame can also play an important role. When choosing sunglasses, consider frames with oversized lenses or wraparound lenses which will also limit the potential for UV rays entering from the top and sides. When choosing a frame for glasses that will be used in sports or recreational activities, a properly fitting frame is key. Wraparound styles can also add protection from injury but should include proper ventilation so that perspiration and body heat do not cause the lenses to fog. The frame material can also be a factor in selecting protective eyewear: some sports need a rigid frame, while others might need a little flexibility.
As with all your eyewear, it’s important to spend some time with your eye-care professional to discuss all the activities and lifestyle applications where your glasses can be modified for maximum performance, comfort and protection. Your vision is a valuable asset, keep it safe!
About Conway Eye Care and Coos Eye Care
Founded in 1925, Conway Eye Care in North Conway, and the sister location, Coos Eye Care in Berlin, have been providing comprehensive medical and routine eye care to northern New Hampshire for more than 90 years. Drs. Angelique Sawyer and Elizabeth Reese provide primary eye care and emergency services for patients of all ages at both locations. Services include diabetic eye exams, prescription glasses and contact lenses, and the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, dry eye and retinal disease. Under the ownership of Dr. Sawyer since 2018, Conway Eye Care's doctors provide the highest quality care, using state-of-the-art technology for the preservation and protection of your vision. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Conway Eye Care at (603) 356-3000 or Coos Eye Care at (603) 752-3510, or go to conwayeye.com.
