Today, people are constantly on the go, many juggling work, school and family activities and obligations. Couple that with the other pressures surrounding us, and it is clear why some level of stress is prevalent in us all. Stress can take a toll on the body, and the need for relaxation is as important as ever. One technique that can help with the relaxation of the mind and body is massage therapy.
In the right hands, a good massage can relax tight muscles and relieve stress in the body. But why is this the case? Massage effects change in the physiology of the body. Physiology describes the function and activity of a living organism. All the organs and tissues of the body work together to maintain health. Massage can help to reverse unwanted negative physiological responses that arise from physical strain on the body; it can also relieve mental stressors that cause physical reactions. When expertly applied, massage therapy can positively affect every body system we have.
The first system to consider is the skin, which is the body’s largest organ. Skin is filled with nerve endings and glands which properly applied touch and massage can stimulate in beneficial ways. This includes the release of chemicals, known as endorphins, that make us feel happy and relaxed, and stimulation of blood flow to the skin which helps to promote healthy skin and hair.
The circulatory system is also positively stimulated by a massage. It increases blood supply to all areas of the body, which allows for the cells to receive fresh nutrients and get rid of waste products more efficiently. Similarly, the lymphatic system, which helps to remove excess fluid from tissues, is aided as the pressure of a massage aids in the movement of lymphatic fluid, removing toxins and promoting a healthier immune system.
Massage helps the digestive system by promoting the movement of waste materials. It also promotes the release of chemicals, such as the endorphins mentioned above, which have a calming effect on the autonomic nervous system. This is the branch of our nervous system that can promote either the “fight or flight” reaction or the “resting and digesting” state of mind. Massage can promote the latter, reducing the amount of adrenaline in the body, thus lowering the heart rate and blood pressure and promoting digestive organ function, all resulting in a feeling of relaxation.
And of course, there’s the effect on our muscles and bones. As massage is applied to the muscles, joints and bones of the body, heat is generated. This makes the tissues softer, increases blood flow, stretches the tissues to help break down scarring or tightness and increases the flexibility of the muscles. This can lead to a reduction of tension on the tendons connecting muscle to bone.
The skeleton can then realign itself if it has been pulled into unnatural positions through injury, repetitive motion or stress. As a result, you may see a beneficial effect on posture and mobility. Increasing blood flow and nutrients to muscle and bone helps new bone growth and helps to maintain healthy strong bones.
All in all, massage has a wide array of beneficial effects and is becoming increasingly used as part of treatment plans for many medical conditions. There are different types of massage including Swedish massage, which uses long strokes, kneading, deep circular movements, vibration and tapping, and deep tissue massage, which uses slow, specific strokes designed to target the deeper layers of muscle and connective tissue. Massages can be done sitting in a chair or lying on a massage table and typically vary between 10 and 90 minutes.
Massage therapy is popular, and the demand for therapists is increasing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this career path is growing much faster than average at 32 percent through 2030 with employment opportunities located across New Hampshire.
Being a massage therapist can be a full-time job or can be done on a part-time basis. Professional training is key. It typically takes about a year to earn a massage therapy certificate, which is the credential awarded from White Mountains Community College. Graduates will also need to pass a national examination to launch a career as a licensed massage therapist. This work can be very gratifying, knowing you are able to relieve people of unhealthy stress.
Dr. Mary Orff is the department chair of health sciences and services at White Mountains Community College and Mark Fahlbeck, B.S., LMT, is the college’s massage therapy program coordinator.
