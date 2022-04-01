How to avoid rescue in the wild
Day hikes, backpacking trips, and big expeditions into the wilderness all share a common theme. Despite the fact that most folks are not planning just to survive their excursions in the wild, far too often that is exactly what happens. Though unanticipated things can occur in every fun pursuit, these wilderness mishaps will pose greater challenges. More importantly, most of those mishaps are completely predictable and preventable.
Outdoors folks who need more help than those in their group can offer, and particularly the solo adventurer, will end up waiting for help. Once you’re more than 0.5 to 1 mile in the woods there will be challenges based on the distance and time it will take for rescue to get to you. The local weather may be a problem and the terrain can make access to you and rescue from that location even longer and more difficult. The average time it takes to rescue a person who’s about 3 miles into the woods with a broken ankle will take about four to eight hours.
In the past 10 years, we’ve seen an increase in folks in the mountains needing more help just to get back out of the wild because of exhaustion. In many cases, we can help them walk on their own, but without help, they won’t make it out. This brings us to the solution, the Performance Triad … and it’s simple, but simple is not always easy. The key to this triad is awareness and planning, bringing enough water and food, and watching your pace.
The endurance athlete is very familiar with this triad. Without discipline and planning, they are not likely to perform well in long events like marathons, triathlons and ultras.
The difference between well-trained athletes and a family going for a hike up a mountain is that hikers can just throw away the clock. The athlete most often determines how well they performed by how fast they were that day; the clock is everything for them. For outdoors folks, the goal should be not to go fast, but to pace in a way that allows you to lift your head up looking at more than the ground in front of you. Then stopping every little bit for a drink, a snack, and to enjoy the beauty of the wild.
The Environmental Protection Agency, National Institutes of Health and others recommend at least 2.5 to 3.5 liters of water daily for just going living through a day at home, work, etc. Athletes in longer events will actually need an extra liter or more for every active hour of the event. So a three-hour marathon will require an extra three liters. Most hikers should not be moving that fast, but they should be stopping every 20-30 minutes (mostly stopping no longer than about four or five minutes) for a nice big drink and smallish snack.
When active, like on a four-hour hike or bike ride, every time you drink you should be eating a snack. We have the greatest number of relatively healthy “snacks” ever available. Choose what you like, and remember despite how healthy it is, if you don’t like the taste, don’t eat it. The average person walking or running a mile will burn about 80-120-plus calories. The average person will also walk about 1.5 to 2 miles per hour on the trail. The easy math suggests that you should be replacing a reasonable amount of the calories you burn each mile.
Though you always need the balance of protein every day, carbohydrates, and salty snacks and sugary snacks (not substitutes) are critical on the trail. Remember your digestive tract always likes water when food is coming in as well. It makes swallowing everything smoother.
Proper pacing is a potential lengthy discussion, so I’ll try to keep it simple: SLOW DOWN.
Guides, outdoor trip leaders, camp leaders, soldiers and wildland firefighters can all give us an idea about the best way to pace. I’ve found through personal experience that leading kids, mountain rescue teams, climbers on expeditions and friends, this is the best way to move in the wild. Start off slow, later in the day if everyone is fine you can speed up. The classic model was to pace to the slowest person in the group and put them in the front. Though the goal was worthy, the process is usually a failure. Failure doesn’t mean they don’t survive or complete the trip, but it does mean that someone in the group has been dubbed weak and slow. How the determination is made could take pointless pages, but it is likely that the chosen “slowpoke” will likely try to go faster than what they’d be comfortable with, and is likely not be fast enough for the racehorse in the group.
I like to put the fastest person in the group up front and then ask them to go as slow as possible. I also ask them to stop and look back after the first two or three minutes up the trail, sometimes they take off too fast. When I have someone else leading, I can be in the back and watch everyone. Generally, the back of the line of hikers is where the slowest person will usually end up. Every once-in-a-while I can have a little chat with them. If they can’t speak comfortably while walking, I call for a break and go quietly up to the leader and ask them to slow it down a little more.
We need to change the culture of enjoying the outdoors from the presumption of it being tough, uncomfortable, difficult and painful. When people are taking a walk in the woods they can see more by slowing down, stopping to take a picture, chatting. For a couple of fit, fast friends to take a tough run in the woods is fine. But always be prepared; help will be far away. For the rest us, be prepared as well with a small pack every time out, slow down, drink, snack and maybe take a wilderness first aid course. You’ll all have more fun and you’re less likely to need rescue.
Bill Kane is the owner/director of the Kane Schools, a longtime member Mountain Rescue Service, active with Fryeburg Rescue and Western Maine Search and Rescue. He has run scores of marathons, ultramarathons, and completed five Ironman triathlons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.