EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub will be welcoming the art of Margaret Dries for the months of August and September. The opening reception for the artist is Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the inn located at 136 Stewart Road in Eaton Center, a mile up from Crystal Lake.
This event is free and open to the public. An artisan cheese-and-cracker plate will be provided by the artist and beverages will be available for purchase.
“We’re delighted that Margaret is back to share her beautiful work," said Jen Kovach, owner/innkeeper at the Snowvillage Inn.
Dries has been creating art as long as she can remember from the time a truly treasured gift was a set of Prismacolor pencils or the super deluxe 64-size box of Crayolas to experimenting with collage and textures today.
Dries was raised in Wisconsin, studied fine art at the University of Wisconsin, exploring figure drawing, two and three-dimensional art, illustration and graphic design.
She lived in Chicago before moving to New Hampshire. She owns Sunset Hill Studio a graphic design and art business in North Conway.
Dries works as a graphic artist and art director. She is recognized for the bold colors, shapes and brushstrokes that play out on her canvas as the piece takes on a life of its own.
She likes to work on several painting at the same time so that multiple opportunities exist to capture colors and imagery as it develops. It keeps the process lively and the energy high.
Dries’ paintings speak to the viewer and share her vision of the world, but also allow for individual interpretation as it fits the viewers experience. Part of the intrigue of abstract art is the ability to draw in the viewer and let them explore the painting.
She has pieces in private collections and is a gallery artist at Jackson Art Studio and Gallery and frequent contributor to Humana Obscura, a publication for the arts. Her illustrations have been featured in both catalogs and publications.
Dries is currently accepting commissioned work and enjoys consulting during home visits by bringing a selection of pieces and discussing colors and sizes that fit your interior, both home and office.
Dries’ work can be enjoyed at Sunset Hill Studio in North Conway. The studio can be reached at (603) 662-8480, margo195@gmail.com or on Instagram @SunsetHillStudio.
For more information, call the inn at (603) 447-2818 or go to snowvillageinn.com.
