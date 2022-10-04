A painting by Isaac C. Rader whose work is on display at Mount Washington Valley Art Association’s Main Street Gallery in North Conway. The association will be host an reception for Rader on Oct. 22. (COURTEYS PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Art Association will be hosting a reception to honor local artist Isaac C. Rader on Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
His artwork has been on display at the Mount Washington Valley Art Association’s Main Street Gallery at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway and will remain on display through the end of the month of October.
Rader’s artwork is a unique blend of old-fashioned drawing technique and the modern use of technology to color his drawings of local scenes. Rader is particularly interested in the Conway Scenic Railroad.
He has created pencil drawings of the trains and other local scenes, uploaded his pencil drawings to Photoshop, then begins the painstaking work of digitally coloring the image. The result is an interesting blend of hand drawing, collage and intriguing color composition.
Rader lives in Intervale. He received his bachelor of arts in English from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., in 2017. He was just one class shy of graduating with a minor in art.
Since graduation, Rader has taken classes at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction in animation, comics and digital coloring.
Rader’s artwas on view at his one man art show “ARTillery” in North Conway in August 2014, and his pet portraits were on display at Bark in the Park in 2018.
Rader was selected to participate in 2016 and 2017 in the juried art show “Unspoken Words: Works by Autistic Artists” at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center in Bethlehem.
Rader is a member of the Mount Washington Valley Art Association. Isaac’s artwork was previously shown at the Conway Public Library, Fryeburg Academy Goldberg Gallery and, most recently, at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton.
Rader’s notecards and prints are also found in local shops in the Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes Region. Rader’s artwork can also be viewed online at doghouseart.net, where one can see that Rader enjoys drawing trains, dogs, futuristic firearms inspired by video games as well as commissions for house drawings and pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.