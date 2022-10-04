Isaac C. Rader Painting

A painting by Isaac C. Rader whose work is on display at Mount Washington Valley Art Association’s Main Street Gallery in North Conway. The association will be host an reception for Rader on Oct. 22. (COURTEYS PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Art Association will be hosting a reception to honor local artist Isaac C. Rader on Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

His artwork has been on display at the Mount Washington Valley Art Association’s Main Street Gallery at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway and will remain on display through the end of the month of October.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.