JACKSON — Jackson Art Studio & Gallery, located at 155 Ridge Road, one mile north of Jackson Village, off Route 16, will once again be holding art camps. Two session are being planned. One will run from July 27 through July 31. The second session will be held from Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.
“We are doing everything possible to keep your kids safe and healthy while they participate in this year’s art camps that will begin at the end of July,” said Melanie Levitt, owner of Jackson Art Studio & Gallery.
Camps will be held outdoors under a tent with students placed at a socially safe distance. Participants will be limited to those who live in New Hampshire, Maine and students who have a permanent summer resident in New Hampshire. Levitt emphasized that she will be following the N.H. state guidelines for summer camp on safety and cleanliness procedures.
Additional information regarding safety precautions is available at (603) 387-3463.
Barring any delays due to COVID-19, an exciting array of activities are planned for kids who love art and want to create for five days, outdoors under the art tent. Students will produce more artwork in one week than they do in an entire year at school! They will work on numerous projects each day and be exposed to a variety of materials and techniques.
The number of students is limited to 12 kids each week to allow for personal attention and social distance. Only high-quality art materials will used. Some projects may include: mosaic stepping stones, acrylic animal paintings, silhouette self portraits, clay leaf impressions, colorful abstract art, ladybug mandala rock painting, geometric foam prints, color mixing studies, Matisse colorful collage, Jackson Pollock splatter art, glue resistant insect studies, nature drawing, games, art history and more.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment is needed to reserve a spot. The fee is $475 per week. Some partial art scholarships are available for kids who live in Mount Washington Valley. Any questions can be directed to Levitt at (603) 387-3463.
Levitt started these art camps in 2005 so she could expose her own children to more art and since then the camp has run every summer for small groups at her studio. Her goal is to give kids a creative outlet and expose them to a variety of art projects and mediums.
For more information regarding camp guidelines upon registration. Registration can be done online at jacksonartnh.com/art-classes/art-classes-for-kids-teens.
Any additional questions can be answered by Levitt. She can be reached at (603) 387-3463.
