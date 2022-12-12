An oil painting of the church and old Jackson Library by Jackson Art Studio & Gallery artist Chris Muzerall. The gallery's pop-up holiday show will take at place at the old library on Dec. 15-18. (COURTESY PHOTO)
JACKSON — The Jackson Art Studio & Gallery holiday pop-up show will be taking at a historic location.
“During this holiday season, our pop-up show has the honor of being showcased at the original old Jackson Library at 52 Main St., the red building across from the Wentworth Inn,” said Melanie Levitt, owner of the Jackson Art Studio & Gallery.
This season’s pop-up show will be held from Dec. 15 through Dec. 18, showcasing small works (under 16 inches) and affordable art under $500. The show will be open for four days.
Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, the show will be opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the show will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On that Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a reception with refreshmesnts and “meet the artists.” On Sunday, the show will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Twenty-three local and nationally recognized juried artists from the Jackson Art Studio and Gallery will be featured exhibiting new work shown for the first time at this show.
The public will find works done in a range of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, woodblock prints and photography. Few artists are able to ignore the gift of the natural beauty of the area. You will find many landscapes expressed in several styles, including impressionism and realism. Prints, cards and ornaments will also be for sale.
The original Jackson Library was designed by the well-known Boston architect, William Ralph Emerson. It was opened to the public on Aug. 1, 1901 and used as the town’s library until November 2010 when it was moved to its new location.
The original building on Main Street is on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Levitt believes that the gallery’s pop-up art show is the first of its kind to be held in this landmark building. This little red building with the forest green trim is the perfect setting for a holiday art show.
For more information, call Melanie Levitt at (603) 378-3463 or go to jacksonartnh.com.
