LOVELL, Maine — The next plein air event at Harvest Gold Gallery in Center Lovell, Maine, will feature Maine-based oil painter Sandy Crowell on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.
Crowell grew up in Massachusetts and summered over in Naples, Maine. She first got into painting through her study of painting at Sierra Nevada University, where she received a bachelor of art in visual arts.
Crowell says her favorite part of plein air painting is being outside and feeling one with nature. Some of her favorite activities are hiking, running, and skiing in the cold Maine winters.
Crowell studied under oil artist Murad Sayen, another oil painter. She utilizes bright and cheery colors, and a notably smooth brush stroke. A master of both expressive portraiture and snapshots of local environments, Crowell’s work is a fresh new take on traditional subjects.
For more information call the gallery at (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.