CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association is displaying "Sound of Silence,” a new show at the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village, through the end of March.
Many paintings in the show perfectly express the stark beauty of winter in the valley. Local and regional artists include Bill Fein, Martha Aucoin, Maryellen Moran, Don Onusseit, Laura Thompson, James O’Donnell, Betty Flournoy Brown and Sharon Allen. New exhibiting artists are Alicia Drakiotes and Jerri Swenson.
All paintings are originals and many depict New England landscapes. The style of these artists varies greatly and spans realism to abstraction. Each has a unique interpretation of the subject, use of color and application of the paint. There is something for everyone to enjoy.
All artworks are for sale through the coffeehouse.
And don’t forget to visit the special Bob Gordon Retrospective exhibit at the Main Street Art Gallery around the corner in Norcross Place (next to Sawyer River Trading Co.)
Gordon was a beloved local oil painter who passed away last year leaving a legacy of paintings that capture so many local landscapes in all seasons of the year.
The coffeehouse is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, go to mwvarts.org or leave a message at (603) 356-2787.
