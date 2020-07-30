CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse announces auditions for “A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking,” by John Ford Noonan and Loudon Wainwright III, as directed by Siobhan Stevens, on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., and “Veronica’s Room,” by Ira Levin, as directed by Mark Sickler, on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Both auditions are by appointment only and will be taking place at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
“A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” takes place in the suburban Westchester County, New York kitchen of Maude Mix, who is having a tough day: her husband is off on a weekend spree with his secretary and she can’t get rid of Hannah Mae Bindler, the pesky neighbor who has just moved up from Texas.
Hannah badgers Maude into friendship and the two eventually join forces against their errant and erring husbands. This long running off-Broadway hit starred Susan Sarandon and Eileen Brennan. The roles may be played by actresses from 20 to 50.
The show will open on Sept. 17, with seven performances running in repertory through Oct. 15.
Email the director at jasonstevens.esi@gmail.com to schedule an appointment or with any questions.
“Veronica’s Room” is a chilling, psychological thriller by the author of “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Stepford Wives” that explores the thin line between fantasy and reality, madness and murder. Two students, Susan and Larry, are enticed to the Brabissant mansion by its dissolute caretakers.
Struck by Susan’s resemblance to Veronica Brabissant, long-dead daughter of the family for whom they work, they convince Susan to dress up as Veronica to provide solace to the only living Brabissant, an addled sister who believes Veronica is still alive. Once dressed, Susan finds herself locked in the role and in her room. Or is she Veronica, in 1935, pretending to be an imaginary Susan?
Roles available:
The Woman, 40s to 50s, Irish lilt and Boston accent recommended, but not required.
The Man, 40s to 50s, Irish lilt and Boston accent recommended, but not required.
The Girl, early 20s.
The Young Man, 20s.
Prepare a two-minute dramatic monologue in the tone of the play. A monologue can be provided for you in advance upon request. Call backs, if necessary, will be held on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the playhouse. To schedule an audition, or for more information, email the director at artdirector@mdplayhouse.com.
The show is scheduled to be performed Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 15.
Your health and safety are of the highest priority. All auditions, rehearsals, and performances will be conducted under the strictest of protocols.
Go to mdplayhouse.com for more information.
