Christine Thompson (left) and Lindsey Staples in M&D Playhouse's production of Marisa Smith's "Sex and Other Disturbances," which opened Thursday, June 2, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is presenting "Sex And Other Disturbances," a fast-paced comedy about friendship, love, sex, and other disturbances by Marisa Smith, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sundays through June 12.
While a vicious storm pummels Manhattan with no end in sight, Sarah (Christine Thompson), her husband Alan (Joseph Borsody), and best friend Ruth, (Paula Jones) find themselves on the treacherous shoals of midlife in this dark comedy of unintended consequences.
When your husband who is too busy buying cabins in Newfoundland for the apocalypse what’s the harm in having a little affair? Sarah, a former actress and now stay-at-home Mom and woman on the verge, finds out the hard way.
Sarah confides in Ruth that her frustration with Alan has led her back to acting class and she has begun an intimate relationship with her scene partner Niko, (Jack Russell). Despite the protestations of Ruth, who is dealing with a husband who has left her for a younger woman, Sarah is convinced she can have it all, that is until Niko’s “girl”friend Kelsey (Lindsay Staples) comes on the scene.
“The play questions, through comedy, how satisfied we are or should be with our lives and offers us the opportunity to explore how we might be able to change,” said Christopher Bellis, Director. “Change is at the heart of this play — and at the heart of what we are currently experiencing in society. The play asks the many vexing questions that we face — should we change for our partner as they change over time? Should we ask our partner to change to meet our needs? Should we just give it all up and start from scratch? Or if someone else destroys our life, should we take them back?”
"Sex and Other Disturbances" debuted in 2018 at the Portland Stage Company and is the recipient of the 2018 Edgerton New Play Award. Marisa Smith is an award-winning New England playwright with some local acting history.
“The Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, home of M&D Playhouse, holds a very special place in my heart because it was the scene of my first professional acting job while I was still in college,” said Smith, who attended the dress rehearsal on Monday. “I played Emily in 'Our Town' and Cherie in 'Bus Stop,' among other treasured roles. To see a play that I wrote performed on the very same stage decades later is a real thrill.”
For more information or tickets go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.