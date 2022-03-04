FRYEBURG — The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center, located at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy, will be presenting the Met Opera’s Live in HD production of “Ariadne auf Naxos” on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m.
The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’s enchanting masterpiece.
The cast for this March 12 transmission also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta and tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus. Marek Janowski conducts.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will host his acclaimed Opera Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center seminar room. The lectures are free and open to the public.
Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at (207) 544-9066.
In order to keep our doors open, facemasks are required inside the building during all events.
