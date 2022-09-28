Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice

Ice Dance International’s new show, "Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice," will be performed at the the Ham Arena ain Conway on Oct. 8. DAVID J. MURRAY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Ice Dance International, New England’s premier ice dancing performing arts company, will be performing at the Ham Arena at 87 W. Main St. in Conway on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Ice Dance International’s new show, "Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice," features 10 world-class figure skaters including Grand Prix Final and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and U.S. Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker.

