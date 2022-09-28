CONWAY — Ice Dance International, New England’s premier ice dancing performing arts company, will be performing at the Ham Arena at 87 W. Main St. in Conway on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Ice Dance International’s new show, "Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice," features 10 world-class figure skaters including Grand Prix Final and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and U.S. Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker.
It is recommended to bring warm clothes and a seat cushion to the show.
In addition to the show there is a skating clinic on the same day taught by the Ice Dance International cast for all levels of skaters, both figure and hockey, from 2 to 3 p.m. for youth and 3 to 4 p.m. for adults. Clinic prices are $40 for youth and $50 for adults and include a ticket to the show, available at the same upcoming events link.
“We have created new repertoire with an incredibly talented group of skaters." Ice Dance International Founder and Artistic Director Douglas Webster said. "'Grace' is a theatrical journey on ice with dynamic, athletic movement that showcases beautiful artistic ensemble skating. The choreography and music, combined with the ability of our powerful skaters, promises to transport the audience.”
"Grace" celebrates the art of dance on ice and features works by choreographers from the 2022 Olympic games, including Benoit Richaud, Rohene Ward, and Cindy Stuart, who is also the leading choreographer for Disney on Ice.
Webster created "Grace" with the support of Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, Vt., the New England Foundation for the Arts, and Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
The Ice Dance International company includes Alissa Czisny (Toronto), two time United States Champion and Grand Prix Final Champion; Collin Brubaker (Chicago), United States International team and 2022 U.S. Open Champion; Carly Donowick (Buffalo, N.Y.), United States International team; Joseph Johnson (Fort Collins, Colo.). United States International team and Grand Prix competitor; Adam Kaplan (Barrington, R.I.). Ice Dance International company member since 2017; Jean-Simon Legare (Miami), star of ice shows across the world; Karina Manta (Seattle), United States International team and Grand Prix competitor; Kseniya Ponomaryova (Chicago). 2022 U.S. Open Champion; Lara Shelton (Weymouth, Mass.), who will be featured in the 2022 Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Neill Shelton (Weymouth, Mass.), who will be featured in the 2022 Radio City Christmas Spectacular; and Bethann Weick (Dorchester), coach and choreographer in New England.
