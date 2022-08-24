Advice To the Players-Henry V

William Shakespeare's "Henry V" will be presented by Advice To The Players Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 10 and 11 in Quimby Park in Sandwich. (COURTESY PHOTO)

SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will be presenting a production of "Henry V" Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 10 and 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park at 8 Maple St. in Sandwich.

King Henry V, the young king of England, searches for evidence that he is the rightful ruler of both England and France. After an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry rallies his troops and invades France. Watch as Henry navigates this tricky time and keeps his troops strong in battle against all odds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.