SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will be presenting a production of "Henry V" Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 10 and 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Quimby Park at 8 Maple St. in Sandwich.
King Henry V, the young king of England, searches for evidence that he is the rightful ruler of both England and France. After an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry rallies his troops and invades France. Watch as Henry navigates this tricky time and keeps his troops strong in battle against all odds.
King Henry V will be portrayed by Advice To The Players favorite Will Johnston, who has been a company member for most of his life, starting in Shakesperience! Camp.
Caroline Nesbitt (appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association), founder of Advice To The Players, will be taking the stage in a few roles, including Queen Isabel.
Advice To The Players newcomer, Katie Hauser (appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association) based in New York City will be visiting Sandwich for the first time to be a part of the cast.
Returning to the stage are Andrew Codispoti, Arielle Kaplan, Ethan Fifield and Lucy Randall-Tapply. The cast is filled out with local teens, emerging talent from the Plymouth State University community and new and familiar faces from the community.
The production is directed by Kristin Clippard, a freelance Shakespeare director who has worked all over the country.
In the event of rain, performances will move inside to the adjacent Town Hall Theater.
Advice To The Players, a company of theater professionals, community members and teens, had been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
