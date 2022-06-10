SANDWICH — Back by popular demand, Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will be presenting the 2022 Midsummer Magic Fundraising Benefit.
Attendees at last year's event all had the same response, "This was so much fun! You're doing this again next year right?" So this year, the magic returns ... with some new tricks.
This year, join Advice To The Players’ midsummer fairies, including new and returning actors, on June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. as they flit through the Sandwich Fair Grounds, weaving their story (and causing mischief.)
Since this is a fundraiser, tickets are available at different donation levels, pods of up to 6 people can choose their donation level to reserve their spot.
Tickets will be available starting June 1 at advicetotheplayers.org. Reservations are encouraged, however groups can also pay at the Quimby Field road gate of the Sandwich Fairgrounds with cash or check.
This family-friendly event will delight patrons of all ages.
In case you missed this magical event last year, in the evening groups can drive or walk through the Sandwich Fairgrounds immersed in an Enchanted Midsummer Experience.
Driving pods can go through any time between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and walking pods can go through any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Groups do not need to sign up for a specific time slot, this is a change from last year.
As groups make their way through the grounds, they will be greeted, hoodwinked and serenaded by characters from "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." The experience lasts about 15 to 20 minutes or longer if your group members are really into the crafts and photo booth possibilities. Advice To The Players even expanded the crafts, photo booth and the raffle.
On June 25, the Foothills Cafe and Curio will donate a portion of their proceeds to support Advice To The Players, after families have had their fun at the Midsummer Magic Benefit and show their magic ticket vines from the event. The proceeds from this event will support Advice To The Players’ teaching artists who run our Shakesperience Camp in July.
Based in Sandwich, Advice To The Players is a unique company of theater professionals, enthusiastic community members and energetic teens that have been performing Shakespeare and offering workshops in the Lakes and White Mountains Regions of New Hampshire since 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.