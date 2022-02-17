WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music was scheduled to present The Meadowlark Trio on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro. Unfortunately, due to circumstances, this performance had to be canceled. Instead, Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be offering a free link to hear a rebroadcast of the United States Marine Corps Band at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
To hear this concert on simply email info@wfriendsofmusic.org to request the link to the special YouTube channel. The link will be released the afternoon prior to concert time and sent to your email address.
Marine Band, also known as The President’s Own since 1801 due to the historic connection to the President of the United States, performed its Summer Blast Off on Sunday, June 27, at the Filene Center, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Va., conducted by Colonel Jason Fettig.
The performance features: “Golden Jubilee March” by John Philip Sousa; “Summit The heroes,” by John Williams; “Blue Bells of Scotland,” by Arthur Pryor, and featuring trombone soloist Russell Sharp; “Sentimental Journey,” a World War II medley; Klezmer tribute by Eric Richards featuring clarinet soloist Bill Bernier; “1812 Overture,” by Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky; “America, the Beautiful, by Samuel Ward, arrangement by Carman Dragon; “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” by John Philip Sousa; and a medley of Armed Forces Songs.
The United States Marine Band is the premier band of the United States Marine Corps. Established by act of Congress on July 11, 1798, it is the oldest of the United States military bands and the oldest professional musical organization in the United States.
Today, the Marine Band also includes the Marine Chamber Orchestra and Marine Chamber Ensembles.
To make a donation to the Wolfeboro Friends of Music, go to wfriendsofmusic.org or mail a donation to WFOM, P.O. Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.