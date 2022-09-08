Little White Church-new refurbished piano

A view of the Little White Church in the evening from the perspective of the piano bench. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EATON — There is a newly refurbished piano in our seven-town-universe. It's at the Little White Church in Eaton, New Hampshire. To share this grand gift of the community in Eaton, Ellen Schwindt is planning an open piano evening on Sept. 15, from 7-8:30 p.m.

An open piano evening is a lot like an open mic with some key differences. It's a piano, not a microphone. There won't be any amplified music at this event. There is some planning involved. People interested in playing need to contact Schwindt at ellen.m.schwindt@gmail.com.

