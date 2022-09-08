EATON — There is a newly refurbished piano in our seven-town-universe. It's at the Little White Church in Eaton, New Hampshire. To share this grand gift of the community in Eaton, Ellen Schwindt is planning an open piano evening on Sept. 15, from 7-8:30 p.m.
An open piano evening is a lot like an open mic with some key differences. It's a piano, not a microphone. There won't be any amplified music at this event. There is some planning involved. People interested in playing need to contact Schwindt at ellen.m.schwindt@gmail.com.
"I'll be planning for a diverse program that will truly fit inside an hour and a half. After all, Sept. 15 is a school night," Schwindt said.
She continued: "I'm excited to offer this music opportunity to my fellow musicians and listeners in the community. As you might expect, if you've followed some of my work over the last several years, there will be classical music on the program. Anchoring it are two canonical pieces. Charlotte Gill and I will perform Mozart's piano and violin sonata, K. 304, composed in Paris in the early summer of 1778.
"It's one of my favorite pieces of music; perfectly proportioned and full of pathos. I never tire of returning to it," she added.
"Maisie Brown, a teen pianist in my studio, offers us a chance to hear Debussy's Arabesque No. 1, a piece sure to evoke memories of all the bubbling brooks you've had a chance to sit beside this summer," Schwindt said.
Admission to this open piano concert is by donation. Donations will go to the support of The Little White Church and to the upkeep of the fabulous piano there. For more information, email Schwindt at ellen.m.schwindt@gmail.com or call (603) 307-0825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.