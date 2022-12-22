Going back before the digital music era, I have always loved making mixes both on tape and CD. The playlist now serves the same function. My wife, Ashley, and I make themed playlists that become the soundtracks of our life, and 2022 was no exception.
As I look back on the year, these are the songs, whether they were new or merely new to me, that defined my year.
“Weirdo” — K. Flay (2022)
If you get your music from Spotify, you probably got a year in a review wrap-up that shows what songs and artists you listened to the most. Spotify informed me this was my No. 1 song, and I can’t deny that this is my anthem of the year, and probably all years moving forward. The song’s proclamation, “So you think that I'm a weirdo?/That I act a little strange?/But I like being a weirdo/And I don't ever wanna change” not only describes me, but my wife and our dog, Lionel.
“Grandpa’s Groove” — Parov Stelar Ft. AronChupa (2016)
Speaking of Lionel, Ashley and I made a playlist dedicated to his distinct personality. We looked up keywords that captured his essence, including “grandpa” in honor of the face he makes when he’s tired. That led us to this gem of a jam that has an infectious beat that it is hard not to get down to.
“Your Shoes” — Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders (2010)
I’m a huge Foo Fighters fan, and, unfortunately, the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, passed away in March. In addition to his work with the Foo Fighters, he released several solo and side projects that, regrettably, I only discovered posthumously. His solo songs have a great glam rock feel that recalls Queen, especially on this fun track.
“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” — Wig Wam (2010)
I often discover new favorite songs from film and TV, which is the case here. “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” acts as the theme song for James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” HBO Max series. The title sequence comes complete with a choreographed dance routine performed by the entire cast that is so good that you would never dare hit “Skip Intro.”
“British Invasion” — The Bacon Brothers (2020)
This year, I had the pleasure of speaking with Kevin Bacon not once, but twice, regarding his band with brother, Michael, who played at the Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine. And thankfully, Bacon is as equally good musician as he is an actor. This catchy tribute to the 1960s British music invasion was my favorite track off the band’s most recent album.
“Frankenstein Twist” — The Crystals (1962)
My wife appeared in Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s production of “Young Frankenstein” this year. Every time she does a show, we make a playlist based on the show's themes, tone and characters. We looked up Frankenstein songs and stumbled upon this gloriously kitschy song from one of the classic ’60s girl groups. And doing the Frankenstein twist is easy: “Oh, when I say "Eeeh" put your hands on your side/And then you do like my little sis'/When I say "Ah" raise your arms up high/And then you do the Frankenstein Twist.”
“Surfin’ Dead” — The Cramps (1983)
In 2022, I met up with a high school friend in person for the first time since graduation. Over the years, we’ve bonded over horror films via social media, so he sold me a few copies of classic films as he was upgrading to 4K. Among them was 1985’s “Return of the Living Dead,” which features a killer punk and psychobilly soundtrack, including this standout song. I actually managed to get this song played on Magic 104 during a Halloween special of my segment “Magic at the Movies” with Clay Groves. And that’s before Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” made The Cramps cool again. I’m pretty proud of that.
“Tacos” — Little Big (2020)
Prior to the pandemic, Ashley and I regularly held themed parties centered around birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. After a hiatus, we finally were able to gather our friends this year for a taco-themed party to coincide with our anniversary. Naturally, there was a corresponding playlist with this absurd track from the deeply idiosyncratic Russian rave band Little Big leading the way.
“Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)” — Kesha (2020)
Sometimes Spotify’s algorithm is scary good at providing suggested listening, which was the case with this joyous anthem to wanting to escape the perils of adulthood. With an oompah groove and cheerful lyrics like, “I'll grow some potatoes and flowers/Then I'll make sandcastles, then I'll eat some cake/'Cause I want to,” it is hard not to smile while listening.
“This Is Why” — Paramore (2022)
The lead single from Paramore’s forthcoming 2023 album rounds out this year and points to what next year will have in store. It starts out with a 1960s psychedelic vibe before rocking out on the chorus, which perfectly encapsulates the anxieties of the last few years with the lyrics, “This is why I don't leave the house/You say the coast is clear/But you won't catch me out.”
For a playlist of these songs, go to tinyurl.com/alec2022songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.