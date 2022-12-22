Peacemaker Intro

The final moment of the opening credits to James Gunn's "Peacemaker." The intro has a choreographer dance routtine by the cast set to Wig Wam's “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” (COURTESY OF HBO MAX)

Going back before the digital music era, I have always loved making mixes both on tape and CD. The playlist now serves the same function. My wife, Ashley, and I make themed playlists that become the soundtracks of our life, and 2022 was no exception.

As I look back on the year, these are the songs, whether they were new or merely new to me, that defined my year.

K. Flay-Inside Voices/Outside Voices

The album cover for K. Flay's "Inside Voices/Outside Voices," which includes the song "Weirdo." (COURTESY OF BMG)
Bacon Brothers-1
Buy Now

Michael Bacon (left) and Kevin Bacon are The Bacon Brothers. (CHARLES CHESSLER PHOTO)
Return of the Living Dead
Buy Now

"The Return of the Living Dead" has a punk rock soundtrack, including The Cramps' "Surfin' Dead." (COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOX)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.