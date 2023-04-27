CONWAY — After a three-year hiatus, Arts Jubilee’s “Artist in the Schools” program will be returning to local elementary schools throughout the Mount Washington Valley during the week of May 1. The return of Artist in the Schools kicks off a monumental year for Arts Jubilee — its 40th season.
Artist in the Schools brings a solo performer or group to area schools to offer an enriching educational experience for students. The Arts Jubilee board of directors considers it both an honor and a responsibility to provide this cultural exposure for our local kids.
This year’s program will feature New England-based singer/storyteller Kemp Harris. During the week, Harris will visit Jackson, Brownfield-Denmark, Madison, Molly Ockett, New Suncook, Freedom, Pine Tree, and Conway.
Harris has been involved in the lives of children as a teacher and storyteller for many years. He taught kindergarten in Newton, Mass., for 38 years before semi-retiring. Kemp's teaching skills as well as his background in music and theater are ever present in his performances.
In addition to traditional concerts, he has performed at storytelling festivals, libraries and schools. Kemp adamantly believes that the incorporation of movement and expression is essential to the oral tradition of “telling," and it is solely responsible for keeping the art form exciting and relevant. Audience participation and interaction are hallmarks of his performances.
“Until 2020, Artist in the Schools was an annual offering from Arts Jubilee, and an important part of our mission,” said Arts Jubilee’s Executive Director, Bob Sheehan. “Now that Arts Jubilee and the schools can feel confident about bringing this program back in a meaningful way, we are thrilled to do so.”
As a non-profit organization, Arts Jubilee counts on the generosity of corporate sponsors, grantors, and private donors to help present Artist in the Schools each year, as well as their annual Summer Concert Series at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Arts Jubilee would like to thank Memorial Hospital, the Fryeburg Rotary Club, and the Fox Ridge Resort for making this year’s Artist in the Schools program possible.
For more information about Arts Jubilee and its upcoming Summer Concert Series, go to artsjubilee.org.
