Arts Jubilee-Artist in the Schools-Kemp Harris

New England-based singer/storyteller Kemp Harris will be participating in Arts Jubilee’s “Artist in the Schools.” (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — After a three-year hiatus, Arts Jubilee’s “Artist in the Schools” program will be returning to local elementary schools throughout the Mount Washington Valley during the week of May 1. The return of Artist in the Schools kicks off a monumental year for Arts Jubilee — its 40th season.

Artist in the Schools brings a solo performer or group to area schools to offer an enriching educational experience for students. The Arts Jubilee board of directors considers it both an honor and a responsibility to provide this cultural exposure for our local kids.

