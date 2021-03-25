CONWAY — Streaming live from the stage of the newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway Village, Mountain Top Music welcomes back to the valley clarinet virtuoso Ken Peplowski and innovative Seacoast pianist Tom Snow for a special concert of jazz and pop music on Saturday, April 3, at 7 p.m.
Peplowski and Snow are the featured performers for the weekend’s annual “24 Hours of Music,” hosted by Mountain Top Executive Director George Wiese and Director of Education Julia Howell, where musicians of all ages and talents including students, teachers, and professionals play from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday to “keep the music going” in the valley by creating a glorious weekend-long potpourri of joy and celebration.
To top it off this year, Mountain Top is also partnering with their friends in the kitchen at Stone Mountain Arts Center so that online listeners can order a scrumptious dinner delivered right to their door to enjoy before the concert broadcast.
Peplowski has spent his life mastering the clarinet and has recorded approximately 50 CDs as a soloist and nearly 400 as a sideman. He joined the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra right out of college, later moved to New York City where he still lives, and shortly after the move was hired by Benny Goodman to play tenor saxophone in the new band he was forming at that time.
In constant demand, Peplowski has performed in all kinds of settings, big and small around the world, including a headline performance in Las Vegas, a sold-out concert in the Hollywood Bowl, the Newport Jazz Festival, and was inducted into the Jazz Cruise Hall of Fame in 2013.
Considering himself an interpreter of material who thrives on putting his own spin on music of various genres, he’s collaborated throughout his career with the likes of Mel Torme, Len Redbone, Charlie Byrd, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Madonna, Rosemary Clooney and others
Maine-based pianist Snow has developed a passionate following throughout New England and beyond, understandable because his performances bring out the most joyful and playful aspects of jazz.
A graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music and the Berklee College of Music, he too has played with numerous jazz luminaries, including Peplowski, has done session work on dozens of albums and CDs, and has five CDs of his own. His career has included international tours, solo and with others, spanning three continents.
Numerous orchestras, including the Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Kingfield Pops, and the Winston-Salem Symphony, have also performed his orchestral arrangements. For 13 years, Snow was director of Jazz Studies at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and now teaches improvisation, composition, and piano from his studio in Yarmouth, Maine.
Virtual seats for the concert are $15 per person and are available through mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. A recording of the concert will remain online “on demand” until the end of April so that viewers, once their seat is reserved, can tune in at a more convenient time or enjoy the concert a second time.
