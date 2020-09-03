JACKSON — An evening of dinner and music to benefit Mountain Top Music will take place Sunday, Sept. 13, in the gorgeous back gardens of the Wildcat Inn & Tavern in Jackson.
This limited seating event with tables properly distanced will be hosted by the Tavern’s General Manager Stu Dunlop and features members of the talented Bradley Jazz Collective to include Craig Bryan, Jr on percussion, Al Hospers on bass, Mike Sakash on sax, and guitarist Jarrod Taylor.
The popular Bradley Jazz Collective got its start in the fall of 2014, when it premiered a new concert series called “Bradley Street Backstage” to a sold-out audience at Fryeburg Academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
It was so enjoyable that the group stayed together, expanding occasionally and performing throughout New Hampshire and Maine. Programs are diverse, including ballads, blues, Latin and swing depending on the performers’ interests and the venues’ ambiences.
The music of Thelonious Monk, Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock, Kai Eckhardt, Keith Jarrett, Abby Lincoln, Charlie Parker, George Gershwin and many other jazz greats is often featured.
Music gets under way at 4 p.m. on Wildcat’s new outdoor garden stage with two sets of 45 minutes each and a 30 minute break in between, and ends at sunset.
Open to the public, advance reservations at $50 per person are required and include both sets of music, a special plated dinner including vegetarian and gluten-free options, all tips and taxes, and a generous contribution to support Mountain Top Music Center, the only community music school within 50 miles of the valley, teaching students of all ages and talents in person and online.
Reserve a table now at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series or call (603) 447-4737. You may select either a 3:45 or 4:15 p.m. dinner time for your party when you reserve.
