CONWAY In cooperation with Arts Jubilee and Cranmore Mountain Resort, White Mountain Musical Arts will be presenting an outdoor concert featuring the award-winning, Boston based, Beacon Brass Quintet on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. The performance will be held outdoors at the base of Cranmore Mountain rain or shine. Ticket prices are adult $15, seniors (65 and older) $10, students $5, and kids (12 and under) free. Cash or checks will be accepted at the gate.
— The Board of Directors of White Mountain Musical Arts regrets to announce that its signature August event, the Mostly Bach Festival, has been postponed to 2022 out of concern for the instrumentalists, choral voices, soloists, and directors who come from all over New England as well as our dedicated audience. An exciting return of the Mostly Bach Festival and other exciting musical opportunities are in the works for 2022.
Bring a picnic and outdoor chair or blanket and enjoy the music of this fabulous group! Food and drinks are available on the Zip’s Pub deck during every show. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the property. Select beers are available for purchase on the Zips Pub deck.
Acclaimed in Bostonia Magazine as “one of the nation’s finest chamber ensembles,” the Beacon Brass Quintet was the first brass ensemble ever to win the prestigious Concert Artists Guild award in 1983.
Beacon Brass has performed in concert throughout the United States, on radio and television, including having recorded the theme music for “The Advocates” for PBS. In addition to concert venues, Beacon Brass has been featured at prestigious special events including a Carnegie Hall recital, the opening ceremonies of the John F. Kennedy Library and the centennial dinner for members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Beacon Brass is noted for their expertise across a wide spectrum of music, having presented nine world premiere performances and commissioned several new works including Scottwheeler’s brass quintet.
In recent years, Beacon Brass has been featured in informal lecture/recitals with famed Boston Pops conductor, Keith Lockhart.
The concert will include music from a wide genre including Henry Purcell’s “Fanfare,” Giovanni Gabriele’s “Canzona per Sonare No. 4,” three selection from Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Heroic Music,” George Frideric Handel’s Variations on “The Harmonious Blacksmith,” Three Favorites of Johann Sebastian Bach and Gustav Holst’s “Second Military Suite in F.”
Following intermission, the Beacon Brass Quintet will share “Scherzo” by John Cheetham, Three Sea Chanteys arranged by Bowder, a Stephen Foster Medley arranged by Jack Gale. The concert will conclude with three jazz favorites W. C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues,” Thelonious Monk’s “‘Round Midnight” and Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” The final piece will be Lew Pollack’s “That’s A-Plenty.”
Go to whitemountainmusicalarts.org for updated information about White Mountain Musical Arts events.
