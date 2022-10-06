Kat Reinhert

Kat Reinhert will be presenting a songwriting workshop and evening of jazz and folk music at The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, Maine, Oct. 15. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting a songwriting workshop and evening of jazz and folk music with Kat Reinhert, PhD, on Saturday, Oct. 15. There will be a songwriting workshop from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and a performance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The songwriting workshop is designed for any level of songwriter and will focus on ways to stay creative and inspired, while simultaneously giving participants constraint-based writing techniques and applicable ideas for song generation. Participants will begin work on a new original song during the workshop.

