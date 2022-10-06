BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting a songwriting workshop and evening of jazz and folk music with Kat Reinhert, PhD, on Saturday, Oct. 15. There will be a songwriting workshop from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and a performance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The songwriting workshop is designed for any level of songwriter and will focus on ways to stay creative and inspired, while simultaneously giving participants constraint-based writing techniques and applicable ideas for song generation. Participants will begin work on a new original song during the workshop.
Reinhert is an accomplished performer, songwriter, voice teacher and educator. She specializes in contemporary voice, songwriting, jazz, piano, and popular music pedagogy and curriculum.
Reinhert is currently professor of songwriting at Berklee School of Music in Boston, where she teaches songwriting, lyric writing and beginning production classes.
Reinhert’s first original music appeared on a now archived album released in 2001 and Reinhert continued to lead and sing with various bands. In 2008, she released her second album “Chrysalis,” her first all-original material release. Reinhert continued to perform throughout New York City as well as lead several national tours. During this time was when she really caught the “songwriting bug.”
During the next seven years, Reinhert recorded two albums, “Spark” released in 2015 and “Home Movie,” released in winter 2018. “Spark” was produced by David Cook and includes guest artists Julia Pederson, Jody Redhage, Jo Lawry, Shayna Steele and Sarah Tolar and both records have Reinhert’s core band of Perry Smith, Sam Minaie and Ross Pederson.
In 2021, she released her fifth studio album of alloriginal material, “Dead Reckoning.”
Reinhert currently resides in New York City, where in addition to commuting to Boston, she can be found performing, teaching, running her own business, mentoring, and giving masterclasses and workshops on songwriting, contemporary voice and higher popular music education.
Tickets for the songwriting workshop are $15 and tickets for the performances are $25. Doors open 7 p.m.
This is a bring-your-own-beverage event permitted for alcoholic beverages.
In alignment with CDC Guidelines, it is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear a mask and are vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.