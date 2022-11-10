CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be presenting “Cabaret Night: A Tribute to the Music of Marlene Dietrich,” featuring mezzo-soprano Vanessa Schukis in the Majestic Cafe in Conway on Saturday at 7 p.m.

With pianist Scott Nicholas and narrator Tim Ostendorf, Schukis will inhabit the musical life of Dietrich in this thoughtful concert of song and spoken word. The passionate songs Dietrich helped to make famous, including favorites like “Falling in Love Again,” “Boys in the Backroom,” and “La Vie en Rose,” are featured in Schukis’ telling of the story of this remarkable woman.

