CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be presenting “Cabaret Night: A Tribute to the Music of Marlene Dietrich,” featuring mezzo-soprano Vanessa Schukis in the Majestic Cafe in Conway on Saturday at 7 p.m.
With pianist Scott Nicholas and narrator Tim Ostendorf, Schukis will inhabit the musical life of Dietrich in this thoughtful concert of song and spoken word. The passionate songs Dietrich helped to make famous, including favorites like “Falling in Love Again,” “Boys in the Backroom,” and “La Vie en Rose,” are featured in Schukis’ telling of the story of this remarkable woman.
Dietrichs’ acting and singing career spanned from the 1910s to the 1980s; trading on her glamorous persona and exotic looks, Dietrich became one of the era’s highest-paid actresses.
She was also known for her humanitarian efforts during World War II, as well as her work improving morale on the front lines, for which she was awarded the Medal of Freedom by the U.S. Government.
In 1999, seven years after her death, the American Film Institute named Dietrich among the greatest female screen legends of classic Hollywood cinema.
Schukis too has had a multi-faceted career as a character mezzo, actress, standup comedian, stage director, choreographer, vocal coach, educator, author, and administrator. She has sung a wide variety of operatic, oratorio, and Broadway repertoire to great critical acclaim, and has performed roles in numerous productions at New England venues including Boston’s Lyric Opera, Northeastern Repertory Theater, New England Light Opera and Opera New England.
Nicholas is an accomplished pianist known for both his exceptional sensitivity to the performers he accompanies and for his keyboard technique. With a repertoire spanning classical and musical theater, Nicholas has appeared throughout the U.S. and internationally in solo and chamber performances and has served as rehearsal and performance pianist for the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Borromeo String Quartet and many of the major opera companies in the region.
Ostendorf, a noteworthy singer and actor himself, needs no introduction to Mount Washington Valley music lovers — he is the co-owner, with his partner Bobby Barker, of Eaton’s Inn at Crystal Lake and the creator of its Opera Night Dinners.
“What better way to introduce Cabaret Nights at the Majestic, occasional smaller concerts held in our intimate Majestic Café, than with the music of the iconic Marlene Dietrich,” said Mountain Top Executive Director George Wiese.
“And, who better to do it than the incomparable character vocalist Vanessa Schukis, known to many in the valley for her sold-out performances at the Inn at Crystal Lake’s popular Opera Night Dinners. As the song says, ‘What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret.’”
Reserved seats for the Marlene Dietrich Cabaret Night at the Majestic are $40 each, available at conwaymajestic.com. Seating is limited, so reserve seats and a table early to avoid disappointment.
There will be two 45-minute sets with a 15-minute intermission. Doors and café concessions with full cocktail service open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts promptly at 7 p.m.
