CONWAY — Mountain Top Music Center has changed a lot since summer 2011, when Executive Director George Wiese was hired to succeed outgoing director Mike Sakash.
“We were packing as many music lessons as we could into a small building and running a handful of concerts at random times during the year. It seemed a bit chaotic to me at first, but I was immediately impressed with the quality of what was happening,” Wiese said.
Working with a superb team of music teachers and an energized board of trustees, Wiese has spent the past 10 years building on that quality. Most notably, he led Mountain Top’s $3 million capital campaign to renovate Conway’s historic Bolduc Block and Majestic Theatre into the Music Center’s new home, dramatically increasing the organization’s capacity.
To mark his anniversary, Wiese will present a concert designed exclusively for streaming online as part of Mountain Top’s “First Friday” series, recorded on stage at the Majestic.
The program, which premiers Friday, July 2, at noon and stays available on-demand at mountaintopmusic.org until Aug. 5, features Wiese performing music composed for the American harmonium. This distinctive instrument, also known as the reed organ, had a heyday around the turn of the last century but has since faded nearly into obscurity.
Wiese is one of a handful of musicians internationally who owns a small collection of reed organs and specializes in performing repertoire composed specifically for them.
Wiese will perform on an organ built in 1906 by the Mason & Hamlin Organ Co. of Boston. The program includes four pieces by Arthur Bird, who was commissioned by Mason & Hamlin to write music showcasing the unique specifications of their instruments.
The Six Romantic Pieces, Opus 103, by Sigfrid Karg-Elert challenge the capabilities of both the instrument and performer. The short pieces are “musical postcards” of landscapes that inspired the composer while he was vacationing in the Giant Mountains region bordering Poland and the Czech Republic in 1915; taking advantage of the concert’s multi-media venue, Wiese’s performance will incorporate historic paintings and photographs of the landscapes referenced in the music.
He will be joined on stage by violinists Aaron Pettengill and Julia Howell, and cellist Kari Jukka-Pekka Vainio for a complete performance of Antonin Dvorak’s Bagatelles, Opus 47, which is perhaps the most well-known piece of chamber music to feature a harmonium.
To access this and other streaming concerts, go to mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series, choose “virtual tickets” and follow the access instructions for the concert of your choosing.
Opportunities to attend concerts in person at the Majestic will begin in the fall of 2021, which Wiese finds particularly exciting.
“The accomplishments of the past decade seem like a prelude for what’s to come as we embark on opening the renovated Majestic,” remarks Wiese. “Mountain Top’s mission is about using music to enrich lives and build community and 10 years in, there’s still nothing I’d rather spend every day doing!”
For more information about Mountain Top Music Center’s educational and concert programs, go to mountaintopmusic.org or call (603) 447-4737.
