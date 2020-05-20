JACKSON — The Friends of the Whitney Community Center will be sponsoring an online community sing with Heather Pierson and Bernice Martin on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.
Families and folks of all ages and abilities are invited to join Pierson and Martin for an enriching and fun-filled hour of exploring your voice, learning new songs, making new friends and experiencing the joy of connection and community with others. No singing experience is necessary. No performances.
This event is free.
The Zoom meeting link is us02web.zoom.us/j/4415382536. The meeting ID is 441 538 2536.
For more information/questions, contact Pierson at heather@heatherpierson.com.
