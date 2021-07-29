JACKSON — The Bradley Jazz Collective will be performing in the garden at the Wildcat Inn & Tavern on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Brunch and music will benefit Mountain Top Music Center. This mid-summer delight will be hosted by the tavern’s general manager Stu Dunlop. The Bradley Jazz Collective features Craig Bryan on percussion, Al Hospers on bass, Mike Sakash on sax and Jed Wilson on keyboard.
The Bradley Jazz Collective got its start in the fall of 2014, when it premiered a new concert series called “Bradley Street Backstage” to a sold-out audience at Fryeburg Academy’s Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.
It was so enjoyable that the group stayed together, performing throughout New Hampshire and Maine doing creative interpretations of jazz classics as well as original music inspired by the rich tradition of small-group jazz.
Programs are diverse, including ballads, Latin and exciting up-tempo swing, featuring the music of Thelonious Monk, Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock, Kai Eckhardt, Keith Jarrett, Abby Lincoln, Charlie Parker and George Gershwin.
Music, drinks and brunch will get underway at 11 a.m. with two sets of music running 45 minutes and a half hour break in-between, ending at 1 p.m. Popular chef Bryant Alden has created some special offerings in addition to the regular lunch menu with gluten-free and vegetarian choices.
In case of rain, the event will be moved inside to the tavern.
Tickets are $25 per person to benefit Mountain Top Music — brunch and drinks not included. This is a reserved seat performance with seating at 18 tables that accommodate two, four or six people. If your party doesn’t fill a table, encourage friends to join your table.
To reserve, go to mountaintopmusic.org, call (603) 447-4737 or email office@mountaintopmusic.org with questions.
