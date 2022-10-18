EATON — As part of its 2022 music series, The Little White Church in Eaton will be presenting a concert featuring The Artful Noise String Quartet in the church on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.
Artful Noise is comprised of four New England musicians: Margaret Bruziak Hopkins, Lynne White McMahon, Sally Wituszynski and Kari Jukka-Pekka Vainio (or JP).
The ensemble will present a program of classical music, including “The Old Boatman,” by Florence Price, arrangement by Dana Paul Perna; “String Quartet, Op. 20, No. 2,” by Joseph Haydn; and “String Quartet in G Minor, Op.,” posthumous’y by Franz Schubert.
Hopkins was born in Poland where she began violin and piano studies. She received a B.M. in Performance from University of Massacusetts at Lowell, Mass., where she also pursued music education. She received extensive Suzuki training at various universities in the USA.
Hopkins has performed throughout Europe, Canada and the United States and has been active in promoting music education in lead positions at Maine Suzuki Association, Maine American String Teachers Association, and Maine Music Educators Association.
McMahon holds degrees in violin performance and music education from Smith College and has studied under Phillip Naegele, Giorgio Ciompi and Ani Kavafian.
She has played with many chamber ensembles as a freelance artist throughout the New England region, including Portland Symphony Orchestra, Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra, the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra, and many community choruses in the seacoast region.
McMahon has taught in many area schools including Berwick Academy in South Berwick, Maine, and the York, Maine, public schools. She teaches at Portsmouth Music and Arts Center in Portsmouth and in her studio at home in Cape Neddick, Maine.
Wituszynski earned a bachelor of music degree in viola performance from the New England Conservatory of Music, where she studied with Heidi Castleman and Marcus Thompson.
She also completed a master’s degree in music education from the University of New Hampshire. Wituszynski has played in many ensembles, including the Vermont Symphony, the Hanover Handel Society, the Granite State Symphony, the Boston New Music Initiative, the Portsmouth Symphony, the New Hampshire Philharmonic, and the Great Bay Philharmonic.
Wituszynski is the principal violist for the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra and a founding member of the Artful Noise String Quartet. As an active freelance performer throughout New England, Sally has appeared onstage with Dionne Warwick and David Gates, and she performed at the 2012 PARMA Contemporary Music Festival in Portsmouth.
Vainio grew up in Finland and secured his first job in a professional symphony orchestra when he was 16 years old. He later studied cello in Helsinki Conservatory, as well as math and computer science in Helsinki University.
In his triple life, Vainio has been computer science faculty in Helsinki University Finland, and math faculty in Los Medanos College. He has worked as a software developer in MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) Research Center, University of California, Berkeley, as well as in private industry, all the while continuing his work as a freelance cellist. He is the principal cellist in the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra and maintains an active chamber music schedule.
Built in 1879, The Little White Church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers and trustees. The donations received from church functions, weddings, religious and community events support the maintenance and continuing upkeep of the church, including the recent restoration of its steeple and its rare 1908 Steinway Model O piano.
Tickets are $20 per person ($10 for children under 18) and are available on the event page at littlewhitechurch.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store. Tickets will also be available at the door (advanced purchase is preferred).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.