BRETTON WOODS — The Appalachian Mountain Club will be hosting a concert by Low Lily on Sept. 18 as part of the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series.
The concert will be hosted at the AMC Highland Center, located in the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, and is open to the public. Preregistration for concert attendees is required. Beer, alcohol, and snacks will be available for purchase on site; guests are allowed to bring their own food, but BYOB is not permissible due to state liquor laws. The event will be held rain or shine.
Originating from her love of music and the mountains, AMC member, Lynda Cohen imagined a concert series where people from far and wide could come together, nestled among the peaks of Crawford Notch, to experience one of her lifelong passions, music.
As a musician herself, Cohen understands how the arts can help create connections to the natural world. Thanks to her vision and generosity, the AMC is excited to offer musical performances for forest visitors and the surrounding community to enjoy.
“For many years I have dreamed of a music program in Bretton Woods, accessible to everyone,” said Lynda Cohen, AMC member and longtime supporter. “I felt it would be important to bring in musicians with strong performance backgrounds and wide appeal across varied musical styles.
The Appalachian Mountain Club was very receptive to the idea of initiating such a program at their Highland Center in Crawford Notch. The Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series will enhance the experience of both residents and visitors to the Mount Washington Valley with the integration of music and the natural beauty of our surrounding Presidential Mountains.”
Low Lily will perform on Sept. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily’s cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades.
Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vt., the band has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
To learn more about and register for the concert, go to tinyurl.com/t83u35nf.
