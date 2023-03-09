Justin Marks-Oscar Luncheon

Justin Marks, one of the Oscar-nominated writers of “Top Gun: Maverick,” is seen at the Oscar luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FREEDOM — Justin Marks, son of Susan and Ramon Marks of Freedom, is one of five credited writers of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. He has a story credit alongside Peter Craig with the screenplay being credited to Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie

“I haven’t missed an Oscars since I was 11 years old, so this year I can finally see it in real life,” Marks said. “That’s what I really can’t wait for. Just being there.”

Thirty-six years after "Top Gun" made Tom Cruise a superstar, Cruise is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
Tom Cruise returns as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the long-awaited sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
Val Kilmer (left) and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick." Kilmer returned as Iceman despite health issues making it difficult for him to speak. (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
The iconic 1986 action movie about aerial dogfights returns with Tom Cruise starring once again as the rebellious Maverick. This time, Maverick is a teacher at the hotshot pilot school where he used to be the star student. Miles Teller plays the grown son of Maverick's deceased partner, Goose. "Top Gun: Maverick" was a stunning, record-breaking blockbuster, raking in over $1.4 billion worldwide. (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
From left: Ivan Reitman, Carrie Coons, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Jason Reitman on the set of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” (JASON REITMAN/INSTAGRAM)
With the help of real Navy fighter pilots, real jets were actually being flown in "Top Gun: Maverick." (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

