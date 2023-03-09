FREEDOM — Justin Marks, son of Susan and Ramon Marks of Freedom, is one of five credited writers of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. He has a story credit alongside Peter Craig with the screenplay being credited to Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie
“I haven’t missed an Oscars since I was 11 years old, so this year I can finally see it in real life,” Marks said. “That’s what I really can’t wait for. Just being there.”
Marks, 42, was born in Houston but moved to Scarsdale, N.Y., (a suburb of New York City) with his two brothers when he was 7. He spent his summers in Freedom and went to Camp Tohkomeupog boys camp in Madison for many years. His family has deep roots in Freedom dating back to the 1930s. Marks has a home in Berry Bay in Freedom, but mostly splits his time in Maui and Los Angeles.
Marks graduated from Columbia University in 2002, where he studied architecture, something he has in common with “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski. With the help of a literary manager, Marks transitioned into a career as a screenwriter.
In 2016, he was the sole credited writer on Disney’s remake of “The Jungle Book,” which was a massive success, making nearly a billion dollars.
In addition to film, Marks has worked in television. He created the Starz spy series “Counterpart” starring J.K. Simmons. He is also the showrunner, with his wife and creative partner, Rachel Kondo, for FX’s “Shogun,” which is debuting later this year.
I recently spoke with Marks via Zoom about the writing of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
How is it that you became attached to “Top Gun: Maverick?”
I've been out in L.A. writing for 21 years now, so my involvement in the film came as a result of my working relationship with Jerry Bruckheimer and the guys over there. I've done some other projects for them, and it was something they were developing, and had been developing to my understanding for a very long time, since the first movie came out.
“Top Gun” was the first movie I remember seeing in a movie theater. I was all of 5 or 6 years old at the time that I saw it. It was really one of the main reasons I wanted to make movies. I'd never seen anything like that on a big screen and, to a very impressionable young mind, it really just changed the way I thought about that medium and wanting to be a storyteller, and so I credit it a lot. It was always a movie I returned to in my heart on bad days. So it was a real thrill to get to spend two plus years working on a sequel idea for it.
You have a story credit, so what was your contribution to the story?
I'll just stay mum on it. I know several of the other writers on the project, and we're all very happy to be involved. Anytime someone opens their mouth about what they contributed, someone else opens their mouth and says, “Wait a second, I contributed that,” and that gets into that game. But you know, I will say my work on the project began, after another writer who's credited alongside us, Peter Craig, who did a great job establishing the parameters of the movie. What you do in this business is you come on and look at the material that came before you and figure out what is working about it, and then diagnose what kind of movie you'd like it to be.
I spent two and a half years meeting with pilots, researching, understanding basic fighter maneuvering, the kind of the Top Gun School of combat where it's about dogfighting, not missiles, which is more what the fifth gen aviation is derived from and, understanding the culture of fighter pilots and the way that culture has changed since the original movie. Then putting a story together based on this idea of Maverick’s mentorship of younger pilots and a mission that they're preparing for, and you start to slowly hone in on those parameters over several drafts, until you pass it off to whoever will take over next. In this case, there were five credited writers on it and the story, screenplay credit is all determined based on WGA arbitration that goes through a process of trying to determine who contributed what and what the nature of it was, whether it was the basic story of the film and the characters in it, or, other details, dialogue, the dramatic construction, things like that.
With the first “Top Gun,” I was never really clear what the final act mission and objectives were. What I really appreciated and loved about “Top Gun: Maverick” is that there's a clearly laid out mission. You know what the parameters are, you know what the goals are and you can follow it right along with them.
Credit to Joe Kosinski, the director, especially, who did just an amazing job. Clarity is very much what I see in his work when it comes to a clear understanding of the geographic parameters of an action sequence. It's just not easy to do as a director, and I can point to directors who stand as luminaries in the action field, who can't do it as well as Joe Kosinski.
Since before me, the idea of centering the film on this notion of the mission, and the preparation for that mission, I was always really taken by it. It was something that even Tony Scott during his time trying to develop it, as a director before he passed away, I think that was something that he had brought to it. It made it feel sufficiently different from the original “Top Gun,” which was really just about the training of pilots and the culture of this very specific school, and that was located in a beautiful environment, and, OK, sure, I guess, someday they have to go to the big game or something like that. In fact, if I recall correctly, it was pretty great. It was like they were at the swimming pool, getting their Top Gun trophies, and then all of a sudden, it was like, here's your orders, you got to go out in the next scene. I think we've come a long way as audiences in terms of what to expect, what we want to expect from movies, and, Tom (Cruise), as not just a star, but as a producer, brings that with him, that very high standard and the need to be at the forefront of just advancing storytelling and not letting it just settle for what it is.
Through this process, did you ever get to meet Tom Cruise?
Yeah, on the phone on a couple occasions, and then in person once. We all as writers take different parts of different things because I work in television, where I run a show soup to nuts, which means, you're really there the whole time from the beginning. I'm still running post in VFX on my next series for FX called “Shogun,” which is an adaptation, but in film, you come and go at the pleasure of your producers and directors. You are just sort of lucky to be there in the time that you are, so you learn to treasure the small experiences you had on every different project.
With “Top Gun” we flew out, there was a draft written, my first or second draft, somewhere in that process, and Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison, one of the producers, we all flew out to New Orleans to meet Tom — he was shooting something there at the time. We basically just did a page turn of the script and read it out loud, with everyone assuming characters and, of course, he assumes Maverick. Just to do that table reading for the first time to hear the person who you grew up with being Maverick, like speaking as Maverick, and whether it's your words or not, it was just such a trip.
It was such an out-of-body experience to go through that, and then to break it down and get into the notes and keep doing a few more drafts after. That was an experience that I will never be able to register in any way. I just go back to being a 6-year-old kid sitting in that movie theater. I would have never imagined that I would ever work in this business, let alone work on a movie like that, let alone get to encounter the person who played one of the most iconic heroes of a young 6 year old’s lifetime. it's just a character for the generation.
You always as a writer play a little cynically. We work on many, many scripts for many, many movies that don't get made or don't get made well or do get made well and don't find their audience, you know, all these things are out there. There were so many odds against it that even I must confess, there were times when I was just like, “This is a dream come true, but this is too good to be true, right? Like, we're never gonna make this movie,” and it eventually found a way.
I think it was Tom's willpower and then, honestly, it was Joe Kosinski. His tenacity and passion for it, that kept everyone else passionate, and really made the difference in terms of just staying at it, and credit to the writers, not just who came before me, but who came after me. Eric Singer, and Ehren Kruger and Chris McQuarrie, Tom's collaborator, who kept adding and adding and contributing something that I'm just so proud to even have my name on. Regardless of what the movie would be, I’d be proud to have my name alongside those writers because I grew up on their work as well.
It was pretty fascinating to see as it grew because I still see the same core truths from the time when I was involved, to the time where it came out and for all of us, I mean, Peter Craig, I think it was like 2012 when I remember his draft coming in. COVID had a lot to do with the delays, but a lot of it was also about just finding the right script, so even for long incubation that I'm very much used to in my career, this one was particularly crazy. To have writers coming on who it's been over 10 years since they delivered a word on it and now it's out, which is pretty wild. I was a very different person, whatever it was 10 years ago when I worked on the project.
Well, that's kind of become Joe Kosinski’s thing, because he did that with “Tron Legacy,” as well, a sequel to a movie that's like 30 years later. That also had a long incubation period.
That's true. I forgot it is a legacy sequel in every regard. Interestingly, and it's funny, because this is how old we are, I was sharing production offices with “Tron” when I was working on another project at Disney many, many years ago, and seeing firsthand what they were doing. I remember then, like the impossibility of it. Like, “What, they’re de-aging Jeff Bridges?” It just doesn't even seem like on its face, something that one might take seriously, until it works, and now, look, we do it all the time. That was really the first instance I can think of an older actor playing themselves at the same age that they were at the time when we knew them and so there was footage that existed. It was crazy, and now Marvel does it all the time.
Ironically, and I brought this up to him in the past, too, I was undergrad at Columbia, in the School of Architecture, School of Design when Joe was there as a grad student, and even then everyone knew that he was like a star student, especially just visually and aesthetically. Then very quickly, I think after he graduated, he just went into commercial work and became a director. So, I guess a lot of people go through that program and decide not to become architects.
I know Tom Cruise was very vocal about wanting to have the inclusion of Val Kilmer even though he's lost his ability to speak, more or less. What was that like in the writing process?
This is what’s so crazy about how long ago it was when I wrote the draft, his health problems had not yet happened. Iceman as a character in the story was occupying the same role as the sort of recruiter and the person who brings him in but, obviously, it took on this other tragic dimension. When that happened, I really thought, “I don't know how they can do it” with Iceman in the story at that time.
It was one of the subsequent writers, and I won't even point to another writer and credit them for doing something because then I don't want to hurt the feelings of someone else who might have felt that they actually came up with the idea. But there was a writer who came after me, he was credited on the film, they came up with this brilliant idea of writing it into the story. Some people say it was Val, I'm not sure what the truth of that was in terms of writing his real health struggles into the story, but I thought it was great and devastating, just a really powerful, beautiful scene that I had nothing to do with. The scene between Maverick and Iceman was amazing to see.
How do you wrap your mind around the fact that you have your name credited to a movie that made over a billion dollars and is now nominated for an Oscar and then “Jungle Book” made nearly a billion dollars? How do you wrap your mind around achievement on that level?
As writers on film, we're just lucky to be there. It's truly a director's medium. And the producers' medium, to be honest, too, that doesn't get said enough. I see the difference firsthand. One of the reasons why I was no longer involved with “Top Gun” was I spent a number of my years running the show called “Counterpart” on Starz. I'm deeply, deeply proud of every frame of it. That was very much handcrafted, and built by the writer/producer who created it, but, in television, that's our privilege. We have full control over everything. In feature films, you're a guest, and you're there and an honored guest and a lecture guest, if you will, who comes in and gives a series and says, “Well, if I were doing that this is what I might offer up,” but ultimately, it's the director's film.
When I watch, whether it is Top Gun or “Jungle Book” or even some worse movies that I've been associated with in my younger years, I see them with the same kind of remove you have with a child that you’ve sent away to school for a number of years and then they come back to you. I say that even in “Jungle Book.” I was really there through the entirety of production, but I still feel like I didn't bleed for it the way that Jon Favreau bled for “Jungle Book.” I didn't bleed for “Top Gun” the way that Joe Kosinski, Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison did — the way they all really spent those years raising that money and in the trenches on it. I was just someone who was there to help.
I feel like there's this weird remove you have. I live here in Hawaii. There's not a lot of film business here in Hawaii, I just traveled back and forth to LA to work, and it creates a certain, I don't know, like an unreality. That's quite nice. It’s quite nice out here to just have that distance, you know?
Then you work in TV, and I'm out on set for 200 days, fighting, bleeding for the show. I think it's only because I know how much work goes into it as a writer, producer in television that I just know better than to pretend that we're the crucial link in the process in film. Even though there are many films that I can point to the script as the reason why it's so great, it also still took a director to put it together and not to screw it up and to elevate it. So, yeah, it's a weird out-of-body experience, seeing the reaction to the movie, especially because it was so long ago, when most of us had any involvement in it because of the delays in releasing it.
It was trippy. We went to see it, I brought some of the cast and crew of my last show to see it in Vancouver, where we were shooting with the Canadian audience and, and it just felt like I was in someone else's movie. It didn't feel like anything that was like “This is my dream,” and a lot of that has to do with the fact that five of us were credited as the writers for it, which should indicate that there are a lot of voices in that process. Sometimes that hurts a movie, and sometimes, in the case of this, it actually really worked out to its benefit. I think that has a lot to do with, again, the producer — and not just Tom, I guess Chris McQuarrie is a producer on it — too — has the final say. I think that that can go one way or the other. But when you have good producers, it always goes in a good direction.
I imagine it probably did help, in a sense, to have some television background, because it is kind of like having a writer's room and trying to just sort through the best ideas to get to the best version of this movie.
Yeah, although different than the writers room in the sense that like Peter Craig, who I've been in touch with, over email, since I first came onto the project, and is a really nice guy. I'd never met him in person until the Oscars luncheon just a couple of weeks ago and Chris McQuarrie, too, versus the experience of a writer's room. Or when I hire writers from my room where they're stuck with each other for, I don't want to say eight hours a day, it's probably closer to four. But in my rooms we're all just there making the same inside jokes and hanging out and trying out ideas and fighting over ideas. I would say, in features, the successive principle of writers is a little less teleological, like, the back and forth, there's not a lot of that. It's much more just, again, leave it to your filmmakers to hope that they can bring back the right ideas.
There's so many more factors in a movie and television show than just what's good on the page. Like, how many hours you got in the day and you just can't shoot that scene now. We did. It was a great scene, but we can't afford to make that scene, so let's make the best version of the scene that we can. Where the rubber hits the road is where producing is, I'm sure they had all the resources in the world to “Top Gun” the way they wanted to do it, including all the resources of the Navy, but there's always limitations. I know, certain scenes that were reshot for different reasons within the movie that were just like, “I can't believe they're still dealing with those problems” even on a movie as big as that. Like, where I deal with those on television all the time because there just aren't enough hours in the day, but everyone's got the same problems eventually.
This is just kind of a silly question, but you've done one Tom Cruise decades later sequel. There are a couple anniversaries of big Tom Cruise movies coming up. What would your entry point be for a sequel to “Risky Business?”
It's interesting, because I feel like, in a lot of ways, like, gosh, it used to feel so alien to want to pitch on those ideas. “What do you mean, they can do a sequel? Now, I feel like nothing's too sacred for a sequel. You can totally see a version of “Risky Business” where we see who that kid grows up to become and what part of himself that wild side of himself went to sleep over the years and has to become awakened in some way. If “Risky Business” was the idea of the person who's just perfect on paper in every respect having to break bad and transgress that in some way, I would think that you would see the same version of it as an adult. I don't see any way that would be any benefit to Tom's career to revisit that character, but crazier things have happened.
In some ways, that story was done with “Jerry Maguire” in the sense of throwing it all away and going to do something else.
Yeah, but more romantically. I was just watching “Jerry Maguire” again the other day, while I was eating some dinner and just marveling at how good he is in that movie, but also just how that's one I mean — this is what all writers complain about when they're around other writers — they just don't make them like that anymore. I feel like I'm getting old to say it but that was the first thing I said, when I came out of seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” for the first time. I saw it alone in an IMAX theater in the middle of the pandemic, just one person sitting in the theater, and my wife asked me what I thought, and I said, “They just don't make movies like that anymore” and it was crazy because they just did, they just made it.
I think what we mean by that nowadays is just good drama with enough romance and, I mean romance — well there is actually a love story in it — but like, I mean like romance to the sunset or romance for a beautiful shot or romance for just one guy standing alone in the middle of the desert. That feeling like we don't wear our hearts on our sleeves as much anymore as filmmakers, as a culture, and I missed that, I really missed that.
I watched “Jerry Maguire” and (thought) why does “Jerry Maguire” today have to be a TV show if it were to be something? As an adult drama, why does that have to go to television? It worked commercially for people, and I think it could continue to work depending on the star who's at the center of it. That's maybe the trouble is we don’t make enough movie stars anymore but it's still possible. It's just, sooner or later the tides change and we'd start to look to different movies. All we can really do is chase what came before us, right? That's all “Top Gun,” the original “Top Gun,” I mean, and so hopefully, someday, the space opens up for more movies like that to get made.
It's not just an original, non-original. Those are strange labels. It's really, to me, about movies that make us feel. I feel like we've forgotten about that over the years. The thing that I was most impressed by, and I say it even from the inside, but just watching the collaborators whose name are on the screen for “Top Gun: Maverick,” I was so amazed that Joe Kosinski and Tom and Chris McQuarrie managed to make this movie that really makes people feel and made me feel and I knew everything that was going to happen in that moment. So go figure. It's still possible.
In terms of a big movie like that, the only other one that really comes to mind recently was “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” In terms of just making you feel and being unapologetic about it. Like the movie that's gonna make you cry and just owning it.
I think it was a very emotional thing for Jason Reitman to be in his father's footsteps. I think that was part of it, and he so internalized the emotions of that film, that it was unafraid to bring it back. There's also something to be said for — I think we can do spoilers now all these years later — but like seeing Bill Murray show up and exist in that place. There's always the nostalgia for it. You can't ignore that, but I think what “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” did really well was not stop at the nostalgia but use it to grow.
It was so important and so smart of that movie to take itself out of its setting entirely. I thought that was such a clever idea to just say, “Why do we have to be in New York?” Because the first two “Ghostbusters” are like the seminal New York movies, you know, the quintessential New York films. So how could you take that out? That could have been such a backfire disaster. I think they realized, if you're gonna really make it about character, you can't go back to that version of New York, that version in New York is gone. So you might as well be out in the desert in some remote place and just live in the lore and the memory of it, and the nostalgia for a time and a place that we can't really go back to.
That, I thought, really worked, which is strange because, ironically, the fire weapons school in Miramar isn't there anymore, but Joe Kosinski fought really hard to bring the story back to San Diego and keep it there to make sure that it takes place in the same place, but “Top Gun” is no longer there. So, I guess both versions work.
I can't think of many other legacy sequels, I mean, “TRON” did a great job at that, I guess the difference is your mileage varies with how much emotional connection you had to the original movie. It was an innovative film, but “Ghostbusters,” “Top Gun,” these are movies that I think something comes out of us when we think about them. You know, I thought “Blade Runner” did a fantastic job of bringing that back, not that I’d ever call “Blade Runner” emotional movies, necessarily, but they are. It definitely gave me all the same great feelings that the original movie had and still grew conceptually.
And it had what you were talking about before, that visual romance.
Yeah, calling back to the style that Ridley Scott established in that film. I think that's the thing that Joe Kosinski did, too. I think it's a real bummer that Joe didn't get nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, because I really think he deserved it this year. A lot of it was because of the way he managed in such a classy and respectful fashion to do something that felt like a Tony Scott movie, but also felt like it grew into the way we are today. That you don't have to fly in the face of that and you don't have to just do cover songs. You could do a little bit of both and use the language that Tony Scott established, and then use that language to write something entirely new in the sky.
Not enough people give credit to a director who can do that kind of thing. It takes a very intelligent person to manage to thread that needle and the proof is in the pudding, and no one else has really managed that in that way. A lot of movies have tried to do legacy sequels over the last few decades. The other strange one was always “The Color Money,” strangely enough, starring Tom Cruise.
It's to the point where you could do a legacy sequel to “Color of Money,” which in itself, was kind of the first legacy sequel.
That's it, like, it would be the same thing. In a lot of ways, I think “Color of Money” is a template that we don't look to enough as far as sequels go. Because, like many people of our generation and our age, I didn't come to “The Hustler,” I came to “Color of Money” and then I discovered “The Hustler” as a kid but after I'd seen “Color of Money” to understand that it was a sequel. You don't need to have engaged with “The Hustler” to appreciate “Color of Money,” which is a fantastic movie, both in Tom Cruise's body of work as well as (Martin) Scorsese's. That doesn't get enough love, in my opinion, as a Scorsese film, because it's really great. I think they just went about saying, “Well, let's just make this story and then let's bring Eddie Felson back into it.” It doesn't have to feel like a sequel, if you will.
I think the original “Top Gun,” I don't mince words about it. It's not just one of my favorite movies, but I think it's one of the most important movies of our era, because it really defined a language that a lot of directors took off of for a very long time. I think it's impossible to make a better action movie than “Top Gun,” and I think they managed to do something completely different and that's just incredible. It managed to carve out its own path from the original and not stand in its shadow. In a lot of ways, I guess maybe they did a “Color of Money” treatment to it.
I'm somebody who actually comes to “Top Gun” with not a huge amount of nostalgia for it. I appreciate it, I value what its contribution to film was, but I don't have a lot of nostalgia for it. I came to “Top Gun: Maverick” and loved it. To your point of going beyond the nostalgia, “Top Gun: Maverick” does that. I was able to go into that and just enjoy it as a standalone movie. It does bring back the central relationship of Goose and Maverick, and that's still there and there's enough flashbacks there that even if you hadn't seen the first film, you get that and you get the relationship between Goose and Maverick and Maverick and Rooster.
Yeah, you do. I think you understand everything that you need to understand. I'm always fascinated by those who come to it with no prior knowledge of the original film because I'm sure there's a whole generation that has. What that experience must be like. Someone joked to me, it's like “Top Gun” is like the origin story of “Top Gun: Maverick.” It would be fascinating to watch it in reverse. But honestly, we do that a lot. Like I saw “Aliens” before I saw “Alien.” I saw “Color of Money” before I saw “The Hustler.” I remember Sigourney Weaver summarizing what happened in “Alien” in the beginning of “Aliens,” and it actually gave the events of “Alien” this amazing, mythic lore, because I knew they were all gonna die. I knew it was all gonna go badly and that John Hurt’s character was going to be the one to go first. And, the haunting words she said, “He seemed fine,” and then she just trails off. I couldn't wait to see what happened in the first movie. So, yeah, there's a truth to that. That it can kind of work that way but I guess you got to be invested enough in the subsequent movie for it to work.
To that point, my first introduction to “Star Wars” was “Return of the Jedi,” which is probably blasphemous, because I've got the biggest twist ever spoiled for me. But it works, and then I went back and was fascinated, like, “Wait, what was all this stuff that happened before “Return of the Jedi?”
Well, that's what good stories are. They're myths and you don't need to be surprised by myths. It just internalizes and sits in your system.
I did want to end, I would really, if you don't mind, I feel very hesitant speaking about the project publicly. I actually don’t do it much as one of five writers. I figured I’d just do it, because I love New Hampshire, so much, it's so deeply ingrained in who I am. I did want to really want to come back to just how grateful I am to be among that group and to have any small piece of what this movie was was a real thrill for me, you don't get it a lot as a writer. We don't talk enough as writers that feeling that we get to share with each other, too often, we're pitted against each other. I just wanted to say for you and for the record what a real thrill that is because it doesn't get said enough. I wanted to use the opportunity of being one of the group to actually mention it. It's rare that I get to be that one of a group. I admire the work of all the writers who came before and after me on this. I'm so glad that everyone did get a credit on this so that they can have that work shown to everyone else.
So often you hear stories of a movie that has like 10 writers on it, and then only two people get the credit or something like that.
Yeah, and it's a real bummer for those who don't. I think that this inclusion is a really great thing when it comes to credit and I said as much to one of the writers when I met him for the first time, at the luncheon. I said, “You're the reason we're here” because I know who it was. “You just did an amazing job.” And I said, “Thank you.” I think it's rare that we get to look each other in the eye and say, “Thanks for helping out that movie that now has all of our names on it.” And to Joe Kosinski who, of course, is the author at the end of the day.
Have fun at the Oscars. It’s unfortunate that movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” don't really win.
We can just have fun, have a drink and enjoy it.
I think it's great that it did get a writing nomination because good blockbuster movies don't normally even get a nomination so congratulations.
Surprised the heck out of us. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.