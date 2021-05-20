Scooby-Doo and the crime-solving Mystery Inc. gang first debuted in 1969’s “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” and have since gone on to star in 13 different animated series and dozens of direct to TV or DVD animated movies.
“Scoob!,” the franchise’s first venture into computer animation, was supposed to be the third theatrically-released Scooby-Doo movie following the two live action movies in the early 2000s, but 2020 had different plans.
When the COVID-19 shutdown hit last spring, “Scoob!” was pulled from the theatrical release schedule. Instead of a traditional release, “Scoob!” became one of the first films of the pandemic to go the route of a $19.99 video-on-demand rental window before transitioning to a typical rental and purchase template. It proved to be successful, and other films followed suit.
Now that the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 is open Friday through Sunday for the first time this year, “Scoob!” is getting a shot in theaters after all.
Besides the slick computer animation, does “Scoob!” have anything to offer that hasn’t already been seen in the numerous direct-to-video releases?
The big selling point for “Scoob!” is that it brings other Hanna-Barbera characters into the mix, including Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), Dynomutt (Ken Jeong), Dee Dee Skyes (Kiersey Clemons), Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan) and the villainous Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs). This is both an asset and a handicap.
The addition of these other characters adds a different dynamic to the proceedings, but also pulls attention from Mystery Inc. The plot separates Scoob and Shaggy from the rest of the gang for most of the film. Fred, Daphne and Velma are forgotten for long stretches of the film, which is unfortunate.
Thankfully, the other Hanna-Barbera characters are entertaining. Blue Falcon is actually the son of the original Blue Falcon and he is deeply insecure, vain and dimwitted. As Dynomutt notes, Blue Falcon thought “Tinder was an app that delivered firewood.”
Wahlberg is clearly having fun lampooning the type of hero roles he often plays. The typically over-the-top Jeong underplays the sarcastic Dynomutt and gives one of his stronger performances. Isaacs and Morgan as Dastardly and Captain Caveman is perfect casting.
While the perpetually hungry Scooby and his laid-back pal Shaggy have largely remained the same over the decades, Fred, Daphne and Velma have slightly shifted through the decades.
Originally, Fred was the fearless leader, Daphne the ditsy damsel in distress and Velma the know-it-all with a tendency to lose her glasses. Over the years, Daphne has been given more agency of her own. She is often still portrayed as a ditz, but she is also more than capable in a fight and has been known to save Fred and others. Velma’s intelligence remains, but her clumsiness has been downplayed, and she often takes a co-leader role with Fred. The characterizations in “Scoob!” are in line with these updated takes on the characters.
Nearly all Scooby-Doo TV shows and movies have a clear formula with the teens of Mystery Inc. taking on a seemingly supernatural case that is solved with a perfectly reasonable explanation.
Aside from an all-too-brief prologue that recalls the ’80s series “A Pup Named Scooby-Doo” that shows how the team met, “Scoob!” breaks from this formula. Dastardly is unquestionably the villain and the group has to prevent him from using Scooby to open a portal to the underworld.
“Scoob!” features a big name cast taking on the roles of the Mystery Inc. kids with Will Forte as Shaggy, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma.
Longtime followers of the Scooby universe may scoff at this casting, as the characters have only been recast a handful of times when the voice actors retired from the roles. Frank Welker has voiced Scooby and Fred consistently since 1969. But these new actors have been well cast and fit their respective roles.
Forte does a decent Shaggy, although he’s not quite as strong as Matthew Lillard who portrayed Shaggy in the live-action films, as well as all the animated projects following the passing of Casey Kasem in 2014.
Efron and Seyfried more or less use their natural speaking voices, but the casting plays to type with Efron as the affable hero and Seyfried as the kind-hearted Daphne. Rodriguez’ Velma is given a welcomed Hispanic flavor and, while she’s still the brains of the operation, she isn’t as stereotypically nerdy.
The movie also features a strong theme of friendship. Even Dastardly’s scheme turns out to be about rescuing a familiar friend just as much as getting a hold of riches.
“Scoob!” isn’t the best Scooby movie — last year’s direct-to-DVD release “Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!” with the bizarre cast of Elvira and Bill Nye the Science Guy was funnier — but there’s a self-aware sense of humor, bright animation, strong voice performances and a fun mix of Hanna-Barbera characters.
If you are a Scooby fan, have kids and have missed going to a movie theater, it might be worth a trip, especially with the arrival of summer temperatures.
