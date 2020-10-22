Remakes are tricky business. When a remake adds something new or improves upon aspects of the previous incarnation, the new version justifies its existence. If the film is also based on a book that also leaves room variation, particularly if the previous adaptation altered certain details.
This is the case with Robert Zemeckis’ new version of author Roald Dahl’s “The Witches,” which was previously made in 1990 starring Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch who plots to unite the witches of the world in a scheme to turn all children into mice. In this new version it is Anne Hathaway as the children-loathing hag.
Dahl was notoriously appalled by the 1990 adaptation, so much so that he worked to have his name removed from the film. He only relented after Jim Henson, who worked on the creature effects, wrote him an apologetic letter. Following Dahl’s death, there were strict guidelines for all future adaptations of his work.
In the 30 years since its release, “The Witches” is fondly remembered for its wry sense of humor, Huston’s stellar performance and the equally terrific puppetry. While it is not a classic in the vein of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” — which Dahl also did not like — it isn’t far off.
This version did soften some aspects of the story and added a happy ending in place of the novel’s more melancholy one. While the original ending and some of the omitted elements are restored, the story is relocated and recontextualized.
As in the book and the first film, the story focuses on a recently orphaned boy (Jahzir Bruno) being raised by his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) who tells tales of how witches are real and prey on children.
When a witch shows up, the boy and grandma escape for a holiday at a ritzy hotel, only to discover it is hosting an incognito witches convention. Naturally, the boy is transformed into a mouse. Grandma and her now grand-mouse must find a way to stop the Grand High Witch before she distributes her transformative formula.
The screenplay by Zemeckis, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro shifts the story to 1968 Chicago and Alabama instead of Norway and England. Each writer brings their own strengths to the table. Zemeckis adds a sense of wonder and whimsy; Barris a Black perspective; and del Toro a sense of macabre, particularly some unsettling body horror involving the Grand High Witch’s ability to stretch and twist her arms.
The new time period and focus on a Black family works and allows for some commentary on the social injustice of the era. It is only a few moments — as when a Black valet refuses a tip from Grandma as she arrives at the hotel which exclusively caters to white clientele — but it never detracts from the main story and adds interesting shading.
The lovely opening scenes focus on the boy and grandma bonding during the grieving period of the loss of his parents and her daughter.
This is also the first film in a long time to fully embrace “it was a dark and stormy night” with an abundance of thunder and lightning. In an imaginative scene, the lighting and rain morph into the descriptions of what to look for when spotting a witch: gloves to hide their claws, extra wide nostrils, toeless feet and wigs to disguise their bald heads.
Once at the hotel, the story becomes more familiar and, at times, less effective. The 1990 “Witches” — the last film Henson personally oversaw before his passing — did a splendid job of blending real mice with puppet ones. There was even a scene with a real cat attacking a puppet mouse that works remarkably well even today.
This time the children-mice — the protagonist is joined by two other transformed children — are created via CGI. While they are well-animated and as cute as their puppet counterparts, the puppet mice of the 1990 version had more weight and presence than the digital ones.
The bigger issue is Zemeckis uses CG animals when he doesn’t need to. In both films, there’s a scene involving an encounter with a witch and a snake. The 1990 version used a real snake, the 2020 uses an CG one. Take a guess which one was more effective.
Similarly, the Grand High Witch has a black cat that is always a CG creation in the new film. While there are moments where the cat does things a real cat could not do, there are other times when a real cat would be preferred.
This has become one of Zemeckis’ weaknesses as a filmmaker. He is fascinated with what can be done via special effects. His films, including the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Forrest Gump,” have introduced groundbreaking special effects. In the past, the effects were in the service of the story. Later in his career, the effects often distract from the story.
This is the case with the true witch form of the Grand High Witch, who has an extra-wide toothy smile that is like the Joker meets Jaws. It is unsetting at first but the more you see it, the more phony it seems because it is another digital creation. Put this in stark contrast with the stunningly grotesque makeup work on Huston that made her completely unrecognizable, and it disappoints.
Hathaway has the unenviable job of following in Huston’s toeless footsteps. She manages to make the role her own with an over-the-top nondescript European accent. While she is often truly menacing, there are also moments that are bizarrely goofy and out of character.
Spencer is consistently delightful throughout and has a warm chemistry with the charming and engaging Bruno. Stanley Tucci is also fun as the hotel manager. Hathaway is her best in the scenes with Tucci, who she worked with previously in “The Devil Wears Prada.” There’s an off-kilter energy in their scenes together. Chris Rock supplies narration and his unique cadence adds a distinct flavor to the dialogue, although at times it does sound like “Everybody Hates Witches.”
Overall, it is a mixed bag but not an entirely unsatisfying reworking of the source material. For fans of Dahl, it is well worth a look.
