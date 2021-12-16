While there are hundreds of Christmas movies, New Year’s Eve is far more under represented in cinema. The nearly forgotten “Get Crazy,” a rock musical comedy set on the eve of 1983, is perfectly positioned to become a staple for the holiday thanks to a new Blu-ray by Kino Lorber.
“Get Crazy” is set at the Saturn Theater, which is based on the Fillmore East, with owner Max Wolfe (Allen Garfield) preparing for his 15th annual New Year’s Eve concert.
On the bill is Reggie Wanker (Malcolm McDowell), a British rocker in the mold of Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart; King Blues (Bill Henderson); a new wave girl group named Nada, featuring punker Piggie (Lee Ving of the band Fear), an aging hippie Captain Could (Howard Kaylan, of The Turtles) and Bob Dylan-esque folk artist Auden (Lou Reed).
Also in the mix are an evil developer (Ed Begley Jr.), his yes men (Fabian and Bobby Sherman) and Max’s sniveling nephew (Miles Chapin) who are intent on destroying the theater.
The current and former managers of the Saturn (Daniel Stern and Gail Edwards) are the film’s obligatory love interests who appear in a series of dream sequences, including Stern as Tarzan.
“Get Crazy” fell victim to a scheme not dissimilar to the plot of Mel Brooks’ “The Producers.” The production company sold shares of the movie to a Wall Street tax shelter group and then put it out so it would lose money. The film was only in theaters for a week in August 1983.
In 1984, “Get Crazy” received a cheap VHS release, but unfortunately the film negative and sound elements were lost, making a DVD release not possible. Thus, a film with an eclectic cast of actors and musicians, including The Doors drummer John Densmore as a Keith Moon-esque drummer, fell into obscurity. Thankfully, Kino Lorber discovered the missing materials and the film has been restored.
Director Allan Arkush, a filmmaker who came from the Roger Corman school of filmmaking and directed the cult classic Ramones musical comedy “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School,” originally intended “Get Crazy” to be a sincere tribute to the defunct Fillmore East set on the eve of 1969. Arkusk wanted to pull from his memories of when he worked there in a movie that probably would’ve been closer in spirit to “Almost Famous” than the scatalogical comedy of “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.”
As is often the case, compromises had to be made. The time period was updated to the 1980s and “Airplane!” producer Hunt Lowrey was brought on, shifting the tone to more of a rapid-fire parody. Similar to “Airplane,” “Get Crazy” takes the approach of throwing as many jokes at the wall as possible and seeing what sticks. Arkush has said that the film has “3,000 punchlines, but only 1,000 jokes.”
Surprisingly, the film opens with a “Star Wars” gag that Brooks would later use in the opening of “Spaceballs.” It sets the silly tone for the film which uses absurdist sight gags throughout, including a shark swimming in a flooded men’s room and a giant anthropomorphized joint at the New Year’s Eve concert.
There’s a cartoon logic to much of the film, such as bikers driving over Chapin who survives with only a few tire marks on his clothes. This especially applies to the oddly hilarious trio of Begley, Fabian and Sherman.
“Get Crazy” is also very much a product of its time with gratuitous nudity and one passing use of a pejorative that is wince-inducing, especially since the rest of the film is so good-natured.
The best thing about “Get Crazy” is the music and the lampooning of musicians. There’s a running gag that all the bands are playing the same blues song, “I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man,” but in their own style. This acts as a nod to the fact that rock music ties back to the blues.
McDowell nails the preening, egotistical rock star. He insisted on doing his own singing even after discovering he couldn’t sing, but, like a true rocker, he sells his songs through sheer bravado and charisma. The amusing song “Hot Shot” is a celebration of rock ego in the style of The Rolling Stones.
Ving is fun as an exaggeration of a punker. He signs his contract by slamming it with his head and is so wild he is transported in the trunk of a car and is chained up until it is time for him to go on stage.
The Lori Eastside-fronted Nada is a tribute to girl bands throughout the decades. The punk/new wave-flavored “I'm Not Going to Take It No More” is so inordinately catchy that it makes you wish Nada was a real band with more material.
Reed is funny as a reclusive folk rocker who lives surrounded by cobwebs. He’s lured out of retirement to play the concert and then spends the rest of the movie in a cab trying to write a new song. For Reed fans, he performs “Little Sister,” a song written specifically for the film, during the closing credits.
While the band doesn’t appear in the movie, Sparks wrote and performed a terrific title track as well as arranging a version of “Auld Lang Syne.”
Even if it isn’t what Arkush originally intended, the final outcome works as a spiritual sequel to “Rock ‘n” Roll High School.” There are even a few actors from “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” who return, including Clint Howard, Mary Woronov and Paul Bartel, as well as the inclusion of The Ramones song “Chop Suey.”
“Get Crazy” may not be a lost masterpiece, but it is a quirky oddity that deserves to find the audience it was denied nearly 40 years ago.
The new Kino Lorber Blu-ray, which includes a 90-minute making of documentary commentary track and music videos, can be purchased directly from their website or via most vendors that sell Blu-rays. Unfortunately, “Get Crazy” is currently not streaming anywhere.
