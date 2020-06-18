Here’s the latest installment in my series exploring some of my favorite unsung films.
Anyone who knows me has probably heard me speak about “Shock Treatment,” the sequel to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” I’ve sat several deeply reluctant people down and had them watch it. Most are pleasantly surprised, others are just confused.
First, yes, there is a sequel to the late-night cult classic. It came out in 1981, six years after “Rocky Horror,” but actually has little to do with the previous film, which is part of the reason it was largely dismissed upon its release and garnered a reputation as a bad sequel.
The film is set in Denton, the town that Brad and Janet, the newlywed couple taken in by Tim Curry’s Frank-N-Furter, lived in. Brad and Janet are still the central characters but they have been recast with Cliff De Young and Jessica Harper replacing Barry Boswick and Susan Sarandon. The new Brad and Janet bear little resemblance to their predecessors in terms of personality, and just as easily could have been renamed.
To further add to the confusion for those expecting a continuation of the events of “Rocky Horror,” several actors return but in different roles. This includes Richard O’Brien, who co-wrote both films and all the music, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell and Charles Gray,
The other thing working against “Shock Treatment” is the lack of Curry, whose audacious and magnetic performance as the sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania held “Rocky Horror” together. There’s no central performance nearly as dynamic in “Shock Treatment,” which works more as an ensemble film.
At one point, the film was going to be more of a direct sequel, but when Curry declined involvement, O’Brien and co-writer and director Jim Sharman had to go in a different direction. The idea they developed was that the citizens of Denton live at Denton TV, with citizens either being audience members or stars of the shows. Audience members even sleep in their seats.
Farley Flavors (DeYoung, in a second role), the corrupt sponsor of Denton TV, targets Janet for stardom and has Brad locked in an asylum by Drs. Cosmo and Nation McKinley (O’Brien and Quinn).
One of the taglines for the film was “It's Not A Sequel ... It's Not A Prequel ... It's An Equal” and, that’s accurate. It is better to view it as a standalone film from the same creative team as “Rocky Horror” rather than as a direct sequel.
For a long time when discussing the film, I would refer to it as a guilty pleasure due to its reputation, that is if people had even heard of it. For those that hadn’t (which is most people), there was the uphill battle explaining the film was and wasn’t a sequel (see above).
Now, I embrace my love of the film and freely admit that I actually — wait for it — prefer it over “Rocky Horror.” I’m sure a woman just screamed and fainted somewhere. Don’t worry. It will be OK. Breathe. We will get through this together.
While the interactive screenings of “Rocky Horror” are a blast — if you haven’t been to one, you absolutely should — the film itself always loses me shortly after the “Sweet Transvestite” number. There are certainly memorable moments after that, and the songs and Curry are terrific throughout, but the pacing is uneven.
The cult success of “Rocky Horror” has to do with the fact that, because of its open and free views of sexuality, it gave people seen as outcasts, misfits and deviants, a place to go where they felt safe and accepted. “Shock Treatment” sets out to explore different themes.
O’Brien wanted to address the idea Andy Warhol first introduced that everyone wants to be famous and that you don’t really need to have any talent to be famous. This subject is ripe for satire, and O’Brien uses it to make some prescient points about our obsession with celebrity.
In recent years, “Shock Treatment” has received a bit of a re-evaluation, and has its own, albeit much smaller, cult following. There was even a well-received London stage adaptation in 2015.
The film’s commentary on television predicted reality TV and so the film actually plays better today than upon its initial release. Janet's transformation into a vapid, vain star is all too similar to the reality TV celebrities of today.
And then there are the songs, which are as good, if not better than those in “Rocky Horror.” Even O’Brien, who dislikes the film over all, praises the music.
The title track is just as catchy as “The Time Warp,” and “Bitchin’ in the Kitchen” is full of cheeky lyrics like “Oh percolator, why are we always sooner or later/Bitchin' in the kitchen or crying in the bedroom all night.” “Thank God I'm A Man” is a satirical ode to toxic masculinity that still remains potent. Other highlights include “Little Black Dress,” “Looking For Trade,” “Farley’s Song” and “Duel Duet.”
Musically, the songs have a similar sound to “Rocky Horror” but with a bit of an early ’80s new wave vibe added. The soundtrack (which is available on Spotify and iTunes) is great separate from the film and is well worth the listen.
While the film isn’t available for rent or purchase on any digital platforms, someone has uploaded film in its entirety on YouTube. The DVD is also available for purchase on Amazon and other sites.
