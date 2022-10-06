Bros Movie-1

Luke Macfarlane (left) and Billy Eichner in the romantic comedy "Bros." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

“Bros” is being promoted as the first LGBTQ romantic comedy to get a wide theatrical release by a major studio. That is a milestone to be sure, but actor and co-writer Billy Eichner was disappointed that the film didn’t perform better at the box office.

When “Bros” made less than $5 million its opening weekend, Eichner tweeted, “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for “Bros.” His tweet ended with a call to arms to “everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to see the movie in theaters.

