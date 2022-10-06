“Bros” is being promoted as the first LGBTQ romantic comedy to get a wide theatrical release by a major studio. That is a milestone to be sure, but actor and co-writer Billy Eichner was disappointed that the film didn’t perform better at the box office.
When “Bros” made less than $5 million its opening weekend, Eichner tweeted, “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for “Bros.” His tweet ended with a call to arms to “everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to see the movie in theaters.
While it is likely true that homophobia was a factor for the film underperforming, laying the low box office numbers solely on straight people isn’t going to do the film any favors. During the age of streaming, comedies — particularly romantic comedies — simply aren’t the box office draw they once were.
YouTuber Dan Murrell, who does a weekly analysis of the box office, pointed out that only four romantic comedies in the last 12 years have made over $100 million. Romantic comedies have found their sweet spot on streaming and that also holds true for LGBTQ rom-coms.
Earlier this year, Hulu released “Fire Island,” a LGBTQ modernization of “Pride and Prejudice” that was the sixth most-viewed film across all streaming platforms its first week. Last year, Netflix released the holiday-themed LGBTQ rom-com “Single All the Way,” which ranked in its top 10 most viewed English-language films its first two weeks.
There’s clearly a market for a film like “Bros.” It will likely find its audience in time and deserves to, as it has a broad and relatable appeal.
Eichner plays Bobby, a thinly veiled version of himself. Bobby is a podcaster and is opening the first LGBTQ history museum in New York City. He is 40-years-old and has never been in a serious relationship.
Bobby is content having meaningless sexual hookups and argues that his friendships paired with his sex life gives him the emotional equavalent of a romantic relationship. That rings true and was even something I told myself when I was single.
The cerebral, geeky Bobby meets the muscular Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) at a club. Aaron also purports to enjoy the lone wolf lifestyle but despite trying to keep things casual, things slowly develop into a serious relationship.
“Bros” is directed and co-written by Nicholas Stoller who directed “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” one of the best romantic comedies of the 21st century, as well as “The Five-Year Engagement,” another solid rom-com. This makes Stoller a good guide to help shape Eichner’s clearly personal story.
Eichner isn’t afraid to show his flaws and address them head-on. He also gave himself a helluva a monologue about his perceived confidence being merely a front he’s put up because of all the times he was told he was essentially too gay to succeed.
For a romantic comedy, there’s an attempt to explore the real problems a couple go through. Bobby is plagued by insecurities and feelings of inadequacies because Aaron is fitter than him and seems attracted to other muscular men. This is somewhat confirmed when Aaron wants to have a threesome with an old high school buddy (Ryan Faucett) who recently came out.
But the nice thing about Bobby and Aaron’s relationship is how supportive of each other they are. Aaron believes in Bobby’s museum and even helps secure a massive donation from an eccentric millionaire played by the always hilarious Bowen Yang. On the flip side, Bobby encourages Aaron to quit the job he hates to follow his childhood dream of being a chocolatier.
There’s also a strong satirical element and commentary on the current state of the LGBTQ community. The LGBTQ museum is used to explore this with a board of directors that features various representatives of the community, including the bi-sexual Robert (Jim Rash), who wants a Hall of Bi-sexuals ala Disneyland’s Hall of Presidents.
The conversations the board has about representation and labels are reflective of this current moment in time. Hopefully in five, 10 or 20 years, these conversations will seem like a quaint time capsule.
Eichner’s script also comments on bandwagon representation with posters and clips for a series of Hallmark parody holiday movies, including "Christmas with Either" and "A Holly Poly Christmas." These parodies are funny and perfectly capture the tone of these types of films.
While “Bros” doesn’t deviate far from the template of the very films it satirizes, its strength is how it finds the emotional honesty within the tropes.
As formula dictates, there’s a third-act breakup and a rush to find someone at a special occasion. But the breakup isn’t some contrived misunderstanding. There were things said and done that were hurtful, and we can understand why both parties are justifiably upset.
It is no spoiler to say Bobby and Aaron get together in the end, but how it happens is sweet, heartwarming and funny.
Regardless of your sexual orientation, “Bros” is a solid piece of entertainment that is worth seeking out even if you aren’t necessarily a fan of the genre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.