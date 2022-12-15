Sometimes I Think About Dying-Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley as Fran in "Sometimes I Think About Dying," an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (COURTESY OF SUNDANCE INSTITUTE/DUSTIN LANE PHOTO)

PARK CITY, Utah — “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” a film co-written by Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, will be one of 12 films in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

The film, which Wright-Mead co-wrote with Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Kevin Armento, who wrote the original play “Killers” that the “Sometimes I Think About Dying” was adapted from, stars and is produced by Daisy Ridley and is directed by Rachel Lambert.

sometimes, i think about dying
Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, stars as Fran in the short film "sometimes, i think about dying," which she co-wrote. The film was an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. (COURTESY PHOTO)

