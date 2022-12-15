Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, stars as Fran in the short film "sometimes, i think about dying," which she co-wrote. The film was an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. (COURTESY PHOTO)
PARK CITY, Utah — “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” a film co-written by Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, will be one of 12 films in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City.
The film, which Wright-Mead co-wrote with Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Kevin Armento, who wrote the original play “Killers” that the “Sometimes I Think About Dying” was adapted from, stars and is produced by Daisy Ridley and is directed by Rachel Lambert.
“It still amazes me that this journey began in a downtown black box theater (in New York) as a play that we all loved working on together,” Wright-Mead said. “It’s been a lot of work, a lot of learning and adapting, and a lot of fun.”
Wright-Mead, Horowitz and Armento worked together on a short film version of the story (directed by Horowitz and starring Wright-Mead) that was at Sundance in 2019 and was on a shortlist for consideration for an Oscar nomination.
“It’s just a wild, disorienting, exhilarating ride that brought us to Sundance, got us closer to the Oscars than I’d ever imagined possible, took an exciting turn to pick up Daisy Ridley, Rachel Lambert and a team of talented people and is now looping us all back to Sundance. Unreal,” Wright-Mead said Thursday.
The film centers on Fran (Ridley), a woman who is walking through life like a ghost unable to pop her bubble of isolation until the naturally friendly Robert starts up at the company she works at. Though it goes against every fiber of her being, Fran may have to give this guy a chance.
As the title suggests, the film is an exploration of depression. Fran is a quiet, reserved, unassuming person, who struggles with depression, anxiety, self-worth and morbid thoughts.
“Fran is clearly very smart and clever and funny, she’s just on mute, fearfully hiding herself from the world,” Wright-Mead said in an interview with the Sun in 2019. “The duality of her internal and external self was so important for us to highlight because that is the truthful struggle.”
The film premieres on Thursday, Jan 19, (Day One of the festival) with additional screenings on Jan. 20, 21, 22 and 27. It will be available for the online version of the festival starting Jan. 24-31.
“I’ll be there for the premiere accompanied by my husband, Ryan, my mom and a bunch of supportive and excited friends,” Wright-Mead said. “I’ll be at the festival for Week One to connect with people and catch some films that friends have worked on, including ‘Mutt’ and ‘The Starling Girl.’ As well as some other screenings I’m really excited about.”
