Fryeburg Academy alum Katy Wright-Mead reflects on time at famed film festival
PARK CITY, Utah — Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, went to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, last month for the second time in five years as the co-writer of the film “Sometimes I Think About Dying.”
“It was incredible to be back at Sundance for the premiere,” Wright-Mead said Wednesday. “It's always exciting to see a film with an audience. It elevates the experience. To add to it, ‘Sometimes’ premiered on day one of the festival and you could feel the town buzzing. I heard they turned 100 people away.”
“Sometimes I Think About Dying” was produced by and stars Daisy Ridley, who is probably best-known as Rey in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy, and is directed by Rachel Lambert.
“The audience responded well,” Wright-Mead said. “I think it was a combination of a lot of excitement to be there and a general surprise and enjoyment of the humor in a movie that's called “Sometimes I Think About Dying.”
The film, which Wright-Mead co-wrote with Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Kevin Armento, centers on Fran (Ridley), a woman who is drifting through life unable to pop her bubble of isolation until the naturally friendly Robert (Dave Merheje) starts up at the company she works at. Though it goes against every fiber of her being, Fran may have to give this guy a chance.
“I loved the script,” Ridley told the Associated Press during an interview at Sundance. “I very much understand the thing of not feeling like you totally fit in, not feeling like you’re social enough, not feeling like you’re worthy enough, all of those things, not to such an extreme, but in part. And I just really sympathized with (Fran).”
Wright-Mead has a long history with Fran. She first played the character in Armento’s play “Killers” in New York City in 2013 under Horowitz’ direction. Wright-Mead, Horowitz and Armento then adapted the play into a short film. Wright-Mead starred in the short film version of “Sometimes I Think About Dying” in 2019, which marked her first trip to Sundance when the film premiered at the festival.
“The core of the story is still what it always was, so that felt familiar and satisfying,” Wright-Mead said. “My role is so different now as just the writer. There was a distance between myself and the film that was really interesting. There had been so much time between working on the project. It's been, gosh, three years since actually writing it, so it was really cool to just watch it from an audience perspective and not from a producer or actor perspective.”
And Wright-Mead felt Ridley had done the character she spent a decade with justice.
“She hits every mark, every beat perfectly clearly,” Wright-Mead said. “It was like a weight lifted off my shoulder because Fran was being taken care of. I had a feeling she would be, because Daisy is a movie star and a professional, but that role takes so much empathy and specificity and subtlety. And she nailed it.”
An aspect that Wright-Mead thought was fascinating about the film was that the script had voice-over narration of Fran’s thoughts that was removed from the final cut, but Ridley was able to convey all of the narration through her performance.
“'She's silently playing with this inaudible voice over. Complemented by Dabney Morris’ score, you really get to see her internal life, but without hearing it,” Wright-Mead said. “And so as the writer, I really feel like I got a special treat of a performance knowing that she honored every word.”
YouTube film critic Dan Murrell listed “Sometimes I Think About Dying” as one of his highlights of this year’s festival and spoke highly of Ridley’s “restrained and nuanced” performance.
“Ridley’s performance in particular is one of my favorite performances early in the year, and I think will be one of my favorite performances when we get to the end of 2023,” Murrell said in his review.
Unfortunately, Wright-Mead didn’t get to meet with Ridley and speak about their shared part.
“I was standing right there next to her, but I was too shy to introduce myself,” Wright-Mead said. “I had a little bit of impostor syndrome. I enjoyed being there and being amongst the co-creators of the film, I just felt a little shy. A very small town girl moment.”
It is still unclear if “Sometimes I Think About Dying” will be sold and picked up for distribution, but Wright-Mead is hopeful that, at the very least, it will find its way onto a streaming service.
Wright-Mead, who lives with her husband and children in Los Angeles, is also already looking ahead to the next project.
“It's another feature film based on a play that both Stephanie and I worked on in downtown New York, “Wright-Mead said. “So we're sort of using the formula that's worked for us before once again.”
While the feature-length version of “Sometimes I Think About Dying” isn’t available to view, the short version is available on the YouTube channel Short of the Week.
