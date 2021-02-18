Here’s a non-controversial statement: 2020 was a rough year. But there were things that made it easier. So, instead of doing a traditional best of retrospective, I want to spotlight my favorite things from the world of entertainment that helped me survive 2020.
Kevin Smith and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”
One of the last events I went to before things started being canceled was a screening of “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” with writer/director Kevin Smith last February. My wife, Ashley, and I went with friends and we had dinner beforehand. A night out with friends seems so foreign now. The movie itself was fine, but the experience of seeing it with Smith and a group of fans was special. In hindsight, it is a reminder of how the shared experience of seeing a movie with an audience can actually improve a movie.
“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
Powered by another tremendous turn by Margot Robbie as The Joker’s jilted lover Harley Quinn, this is my favorite film of the current DC film universe. It has an iconoclastic flavor that challenges the patriarchal system while remaining irreverent and deeply idiosyncratic. The film — one of the last I saw theatrically before things shut down — led me to explore more Harley Quinn media, including the fantastic adult-oriented animated series and 2019’s graphic novel “Breaking Glass.”
“Ghostbusters: The Original Movie Novelizations Omnibus”
Movie novelizations were popular throughout the 1980s and ’90s. Due to being out of print, these novelizations are often hard to find and fetch a pretty penny. For years, I had heard about the novelization of “Ghostbusters,” by Richard Mueller — who would go on to write some of the best episodes of the “Real Ghostbusters” animated series. I was thrilled that the novelization was reprinted along with the sequel last year. As a massive “Ghostbusters” fan, finally getting to read the novelization, which fleshed out the backstories of the characters and included deleted scenes, was an absolute treat.
“The Hunt”
When the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 opened up again in July, my wife and I went to see “The Hunt.” We were the only ones in the theater, but even without an audience, being in a theater again reminded me of how much I missed the experience. There is something about seeing a movie in a cinema that simply can’t be replicated at home. The movie, a political twist on “The Most Dangerous Game,” was solid enough thanks to a strong central performance by the invaluable Betty Gilpin.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music”
There were a lot of films I was eagerly anticipating in 2020 that were pushed into 2021. This was one of the few films I was awaiting that retained its 2020 release. Sequels 30 years after the fact rarely work, but, thankfully, this turned out to be as goofy and affable as its predecessors. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves seamlessly slip back into their roles and their chemistry remains as infectious as ever.
“Back to the Future: Back in Time” board game
Even before 2020, my wife and I were getting into cooperative board games. Instead of competing against each other, players work as a team to beat the game. In the case of this “Back to the Future” themed game, you play as Doc, Marty, Jennifer and Einstein the dog as you try to get Marty’s parents together and send Marty back to the future. Although they came out in 2019, my wife and I also got the “Die Hard” and “Jaws” board games last year, as well. In “Jaws,” one person plays as the shark and everyone else must defeat the fishy foe. In “Die Hard,” one person plays as John McClane and everyone else plays as the thieves plotting against him. These style games helped pass away many hours of quarantine.
“Schitt’s Creek” Season 6
Created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, this is one of those rare shows that got better and richer with each successive season. What started out as a fish-out-of-water story of a rich family stripped of its wealth forced to live in a motel in the titular middle-of-nowhere town, morphed into a beautiful story of inclusion. The final season caps off the show perfectly, with moments of laughter and tears mixing together to create a completely satisfying conclusion.
“The Mandalorian” Season 2
The continued adventures of Mando (Padro Pascal) and Baby Yoda makes everything a little bit better. Season 2 deepens the character relationships with returning characters played by Bill Burr, Ming-Na Wen, Amy Sedaris and Carl Weathers, while adding fan-favorite characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) into the mix in a way that feels organic.
Jackbox Games
Jackbox Games are games that can be played remotely with a computer and smartphone. By hoping on Zoom, I was able to play games like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Split the Room, Mad Verse City and Tee K.O. with friends. Jackbox Games existed well before 2020, but I’m including them here because, in the era of social distancing and self quarantining, these games were a lifesaver that allowed for many laughs to be shared with friends in the safety of our homes.
“Valley of the Pagans” by Gorillaz Ft. Beck
This was the music collaboration I never knew I needed. It is astounding that it took 20 years for these two musical giants to collaborate because their quirky sensibilities so perfectly meld together. It is a shame it is only one song, but I’ll take what I can get. Gorillaz released other gems throughout the year under the branding “Song Machine,” which were then released as an album.
“Freaky”
Here’s another thing I never knew I needed: A body-swap comedy a la “Freak Friday” with a masked slasher and a teen girl. Vince Vaughn as a teen girl is one of the best things of 2020 Written and directed by Christopher Landon, the director of the equally entertaining high-concept horror-comedies “Happy Death Day” and “Happy Death Day 2U,” it probably could’ve pushed the body-swap tropes further, but stars Vaughn and Kathryn Newton absolutely sell it.
