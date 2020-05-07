In the past weeks, I’ve offered some binge-worthy film franchises, but this week I’d like to spotlight the TV series I have most enjoyed making my way through. Twice no less.
In recent years, Disney has been all about remaking its back catalog of content. A lot of the time, this results in pretty but futile facsimiles of the originals. But then you have something like “DuckTales” — a remake of the popular 1980s animated series chronicling the treasure-hunting adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie — which actually greatly improves upon the already solid source material.
Instead of relying solely on nostalgia, the new “DuckTales” series, developed by Francisco Angones and Matt Youngberg, builds upon everything that worked about its iconic predecessor by adding stronger characterization, vivid storytelling and a more sophisticated sense of humor.
David Tennett takes over voicing the role of Scrooge from the late Alan Young. Tennett honors the character with a great deal of humor, pathos and warmth. He clearly relishes Scrooge’s alliteration-filled dialogue (“Don't raise your voice at me, you rapacious rocketeer”).
Originally, Huey, Dewey and Louie were interchangeable characters that could only be differentiated by the color of their clothes. They were even voiced by the same person (Russi Taylor). Now, Scrooge’s nephews have distinct personalities and voices (provided by Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan). Louie is a con artist, Dewey is the adventurous one, and Huey is the bookworm.
The female characters Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye) and her granddaughter Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci) are also upgraded from a housekeeper and an annoying girl version of the nephews to active participants in the adventures. Beakley is now a former spy who has trained her granddaughter to have a similar skill set. Webby’s social isolation living in Scrooge’s mansion has made her lovably eccentric.
Elsewhere, familiar characters like Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett), Gizmoduck (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Gyro Gearloose (Jim Rash), Flintheart Glomgold (Keith Fergueson) and Magica De Spell (Catherine Tate) are given imaginative new takes.
Glomgold is a hilariously incompetent arch-rival to Scrooge who, for one episode, takes over the show complete with a rewrite of the theme song. “Life is like an evil scheme, here on GlomTales/Sharks and bombs and Scrooge’s screams, it cannae GlomFail.”
The series, which debuted on Disney XD in 2017 and is now on its third season, alternates between one-off adventures and episodes that further ongoing plot threads. The first season’s exploration of how the villainous Magica De Spell is trapped in the shadow realm and forces her niece Lena (Kimiko Glenn) to befriend Webby as a means to get close to Scrooge is surprisingly emotional. Even more affecting is Huey, Dewey and Louie’s search to find their long lost mother Della (Paget Brewster).
Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo) features more prominently in the new series. We are even shown the source of Donald’s anger, and it is rather touching. For one episode, Donald is given a device that allows him to speak clearly as none other than Don Cheadle. After Donald makes a heroic proclamation, Beakley amusingly asks, “Have you been saying things like that this whole time?”
The series also includes clever nods to other Disney animated shows, including “Gummi Bears,” “TaleSpin” and “Darkwing Duck.” Jim Cummings even returns to voice Darkwing Duck in an episode that takes an unexpectedly dark turn.
While children will certainly enjoy the series, this new “DuckTales” may play even better for adults, and not just those who grew up with the original. There is a dry, sarcastic and often absurdist sense of humor (a revolt against an ancient Egyptian God is spurred on by burritos) that recalls shows like “The Office,” “30 Rock” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”
Seasons one and two of “DuckTales” are on Disney+ and season three is currently airing on Disney XD. The original “DuckTales” series and “DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp” are also on Disney+ for those who want to truly deep dive into all things “DuckTales.”
