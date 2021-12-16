Deadline reported Wednesday that Daisy Ridley is starring and producing the indie drama “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” which recently wrapped production in Oregon. Katy Wright-Mead, a 2001 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, co-wrote the film with Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz.
“This really is the little story that could,” Wright-Mead said. “First a play in a black box theater, then a short film that premiered at Sundance and even got an Oscar nod, and now is a feature film starring Rey from Star Wars. Pinch me!”
Wright-Mead starred in and co-write the 12-minute short film of the same name in 2019, which, in addition to screening at the Sundance Film Festival, screen at more than 40 festivals and received several awards for screenwriting and acting.
The film centers on Fran, who likes to think about dying. When Fran makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to dating and more, now the only thing standing in their way is Fran herself.
“Sometimes I Think About Dying” is adapted from the play “Killers” by Armento. Wright-Mead starred in the play in downtown New York City in 2013 under Horowitz’ direction.
“Doing the play was career changing for me,” said Wright-Mead, in an interview with the Sun in 2019. “I had the opportunity to really tap into the character (of Fran) and own it. That ownership of the role motivated me to continue telling her story.”
Rachel Lambert is directing the feature-length film. Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Elrod, Brittany O’Grady and Parvesh Cheena round out the cast.
