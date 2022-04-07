Bruce Willis recently announced he is retiring from acting at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate.
Willis has been a bankable movie star since 1988’s “Die Hard.” For the last five years, he has been averaging five movies a year with nearly all of them going direct to Blu-ray/DVD. In most of these films, his involvement has been minimal, in hindsight it is clear why.
But his legacy is not this final output but the decades of entertainment he offered us. With that in mind, here are 12 Willis films (outside of the “Die Hard” franchise) that are worth revisiting. And for the record “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie and “Die Hard With a Vengeance” is the best sequel.
“Look Who’s Talking?” (1989)
Kirstie Alley is a single mother raising a baby who gets an unlikely love interest and help from a cabdriver (John Travolta). Willis provides the internal thoughts of the baby who offers amusing commentary on the world around him.
“Death Becomes Her” (1992)
A pair of narcissistic actresses (Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn) are given a potion that offers immortality but, when their bodies become badly mangled, their plastic surgeon lover (Willis) has to keep them together. Willis plays against type as a pathetic loser being manipulated in this underrated black comedy from director Robert Zemeckis.
“Pulp Fiction” (1994)
After a series of box office disappointments in the early ’90s, Willis seemed down for the count. So, it is fitting that he plays a boxer who refuses to take a fall and has to go on the run from a crime boss (Ving Rhames) in Quentin Tarantino’s ensemble crime opus.
“12 Monkeys” (1995)
Willis is sent back in time to find evidence of a man-made virus that decimated the planet in hopes of reversing the outcome. Willis was often dismissed as an action actor, but in Terry Gilliam’s quirky, thoughtful film, Willis gives a complex, intriguing performance.
“The Fifth Element” (1997)
Luc Besson’s sci-fi action-adventure pairs Willis’ futuristic cabdriver with a mysterious woman (Milla Jovovich) who is the key to saving the world from dark forces. It is largely style over substance but the action and humor is on point and Willis sells the relationship with Jovovich.
“Unbreakable” (2000)
Most people would go for “The Sixth Sense,” Willis’ first collaboration with writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, and while that film is great and features an understated performance from Willis, “Unbreakable” is possibly even better. Willis plays a man who is the sole survivor of a train accident, which Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price believes makes him a superhero.
“The Whole Nine Yards” (2000)
Matthew Perry plays a put-a-upon dentist who becomes embroiled in the crime world when gangster Jimmy the Tulip (Willis) moves in next door in this broad comedy from director Jonathan Lynn (“Clue,” “My Cousin Vinny”). Willis is a funny actor but he rarely appeared in outright comedies and this proves to be a great showcase for his sense of humor.
“Sin City” (2005)
In the “That Yellow Bastard’’ section of Robert Rodriquez’s highly stylized adaptation of Frank Miller’s pulp graphic novels, Willis plays a grizzled cop who will go to any lengths to stop a serial child-killer (Nick Stahl). Most of his dialogue is perfectly delivered film noir-style narration.
“16 Blocks” (2006)
In this throwback thriller, Willis is an alcoholic cop who has 118 minutes to get a witness (Mos Def) 16 blocks to a courthouse. Naturally, things don’t go smoothly. It is a simple premise that is elevated by the performances of its leads and the assured direction of Richard Donner.
“RED” (2010)
RED stands for Retired Extremely Dangerous, which is more than apt description for Willis’ former black-ops agent Frank Moses. When a group of assassins come after him, he reunites with his old team, including Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren in this fun, tongue-in-cheek action comedy.
“Looper” (2012)
Willis returned to the time travel genre in Rian Johnson’s twisty sci-fi crime drama about loopers, hired guns who kill people sent back from the future. A “loop” is closed when the younger version kills their older self. Willis plays the future version of Joseph Gordon Leavitt and things become complicated when he doesn’t kill him(self). It isn’t confusing as it sounds and is a great late career showcase for Willis.
“Moonrise Kingdom” (2012)
Wes Anderson’s tale of young love between a runaway (Jared Gilman) from a Boy Scout camp and a girl (Kara Hayward) he met the previous year, features Willis giving one of his best performances. Willis plays a small-town cop searching for the missing children but this is an understated, even tender performance that perfectly fits in with Anderson’s offbeat, deadpan style.
