Tuesday’s night of rain brought a sigh of relief from local growers, providing just enough precipitation to take the edge off extremely dry conditions. Coupled with a forecast that calls for steamy 80-degree days ahead, plant growth will hit full tilt as we head into mid-July. And any crop that has been left to its own devices is in danger of being engulfed by pigweed, witch grass or lambs-quarter.
When it comes to weed control, mulches are a key component for main crops like tomatoes, peppers, squashes and cucumbers, and a weed suppressant between rows. Some folks lay out their rows spaciously enough to rototill. But ultimately it comes down to handwork with both a hoe and various small cultivation tools.
And yes, I admit it, I occasionally take a weed whacker to sections of the garden to tame the chaos. It is one of my favorite hand tools — particularly useful in knocking back tall growth prior to turning the soil.
Keep in mind that many weeds have a rich history as culinary or medicinal plants, while others can be a treasure trove of information about soil structure and fertility.
Sheep sorrel, cinquefoil and hawkweed, for example, prefer a very acid environment, while goldenrod and broombrush indicate a sandy soil in need of organic matter. Nettles, bindweed, Joe-Pye weed and many of the sedges mean that poor drainage is an issue, while mustard, chamomile and wild morning glory often thrive in hardpan soil.
Purslane loves rich soil and is an indicator of high phosphorus, as does pigweed, which prefers lots of readily available nitrogen.
The best method to verify available nutrient and mineral content, as well as organic matter, is through soil testing. It is available through the UNH Cooperative Extension. A basic test costs $20, with other analyses like micronutrients or heavy metals are offered for additional fees. Go to extension.unh.edu for more.
Many weeds that now run wild in hay fields and gardens were once themselves cultivated plants.
A parallel case in point is chickweed, an annual native to Europe that has naturalized throughout the world. One of the most common weeds, it is found growing along streams, in fields, along roadsides and in the garden.
Although now dismissed as a nuisance, chickweed has been used as a culinary plant since the Middle Ages. As a medicinal herb, it has for centuries been utilized as a poultice or ointment to soothe skin irritations.
Pigweed is an American native, a member of the amaranth family, and very prolific. It begins innocuously enough, but when mature, reaches a height of several feet and is very invasive. Native Americans considered the young leaves and stems very edible, however, similar to spinach.
In more contemporary times, research has identified other common garden weeds as rich sources of valuable minerals and nutrients. Purslane, for instance, has a remarkable level of omega-3 fatty acid, which can lower blood cholesterol. The low-growing succulent plant is also high in Vitamin E — six times more than an equivalent serving of spinach—plus significant A and C.
Lambs-quarter was introduced as a pot-herb but now is among the most prolific weeds. It is high in Vitamin A, calcium, potassium and phosphorus and is also a good source of protein, trace minerals, B-complex vitamins, Vitamin C, iron, and fiber. It is also worth noting that the plant absorbs pesticides from the soil and high levels of nitrates.
But back to the task at hand — getting after the weeds in your vegetable garden before they go to seed.
Nutritious or not, weeds are incredibly persistent and quickly carpet every available inch of bare soil.
They also play host to aphids, fungi, rust and myriad other pests. So pick up the hoe and get to work, even while you consider weeds as food for thought, or in some cases, for the table.
Ann Bennett gardens on a hillside in Jackson.
