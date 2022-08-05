The munching has ceased, the spongy moth caterpillar frass is not coating cars and driveways, and clouds of moths no longer fill the air. Foliage is beginning to grow again from defoliated trees across Mount Washington Valley, offering a bit of shade in these sweltering August days.

In short, the 2022 spongy moth invasion is waning, having cut across tens of thousands of New Hampshire acres. In its wake, egg masses are evident on trees and buildings, and it is unclear what that portends for 2023, year three of the infestation.

