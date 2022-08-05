The munching has ceased, the spongy moth caterpillar frass is not coating cars and driveways, and clouds of moths no longer fill the air. Foliage is beginning to grow again from defoliated trees across Mount Washington Valley, offering a bit of shade in these sweltering August days.
In short, the 2022 spongy moth invasion is waning, having cut across tens of thousands of New Hampshire acres. In its wake, egg masses are evident on trees and buildings, and it is unclear what that portends for 2023, year three of the infestation.
Between spongy moths, the northern march of highly destructive emerald ash borers, which are decimating trees in nine of New Hampshire’s 10 counties, the hemlock woolly adelgid and other invasives, it would seem that insects will inherit the earth. Certainly one would think so during black fly and tick season.
And while all of these culprits can prove devastating in the short term, the fact is that insect populations are declining dramatically in many parts of the world. Extreme land use practices, combined with warming temperatures and major weather events, are pushing insect ecosystems toward collapse around the globe.
As reported in the April issue of the journal Nature, agricultural practices and climate change are threatening insect biodiversity worldwide. A study reported on in that issue identified for the first time a clear link between the climate crisis and high-intensity agriculture and showed that, in places where those impacts are particularly high, insect abundance has already dropped by nearly 50 percent, while the number of species has declined by 27 percent.
Researchers say various factors, from monoculture farming to habitat loss, are to blame for the plight of insects, which are essential to agriculture and ecosystems. This trend could be a path to an insect apocalypse, according to some scientists, who cite the essential role insects play in local ecosystems, pollination and food production, and as a result food security.
This is not new information to anyone who has followed the plight of pollinators, including the decline of the Monarch butterfly, and the collapse of the U.S. bee population. Without question insects’ place in the world is underappreciated, given the magnitude of their contribution to the well-being of the human species.
A case in point in the role of pollinators, responsible for one-third of the food on our plates. They come in all shapes and sizes, but many embrace a common mission — keeping fruits, nuts and vegetables in our diets by pollinating commercial operations and home gardens alike. Insect pollinators contribute substantially to the U.S. economy, an estimated $24 billion annually, and are vital to the security of our food systems.
At the same time, there is a vast realm of insect species that while not pollinators, play a key role in a healthy growing environment, serving to keep other pest populations in check. They range from parasites like Tachinid flies, which prey on a wide range of hosts, from cutworms and squash bugs to Japanese beetles. Others like Braconid wasps attack aphids and tomato hornworms, among other hosts.
Predaceous insects fall into this category, too, and use various methods to find their prey. In some cases, the adults locate a meal by smell and lay their eggs close to prey colonies so their larvae have an ample food supply. For example, many ladybugs (they’re actually beetles) are aphid predators, both in the adult and larval stages. Ladybugs feed on a wide range of prey, including tiny caterpillars, insect eggs, and other soft-bodied insects.
Other predators like praying mantids seek out their next meal. They have enormous appetites, eating various aphids, leafhoppers, mosquitoes and caterpillars when young. Later they will eat larger specimens, beetles, grasshoppers, crickets, and other pest insects.
But whether pollinators, predacious insects or parasitoids, insects share common ground when it comes to food sources and habitat. It is worth considering as you plan and maintain your garden, that if human activities are driving insect decline, people can also be a part of the solution.
Mowing less is a step in the right direction, and many joined the movement by participating in No Mow May in 2022. Reserving a percentage of your surroundings for insects, either by now not mowing or planting the area with native plants, creates crucial habitat and food reservoirs for insects.
This is particularly true if that habitat remains free of chemical pesticides and herbicides. The bonus is that you save time, fuel and equipment costs and reduce emissions.
Another proactive step is to dim outdoor lighting. The world is awash in light; as a whole, outdoor lighting is growing faster than the industry average, and yearly growth has been equal to 7.8 percent, according to the market research firm Global Information. Nighttime lighting is pervasive, and is a powerful pull for nocturnal insects. There they buzz and flail until exhausted, and either die or fall prey to predators that spot an easy target.
And finally, consider an attitude adjustment. Certainly insects cause damage, and in some cases like the emerald ash borer, deforestation. Mainstream news depicts insects as crop devourers, disease vectors and hallmarks of poor sanitation. Reframe, for a moment, those images in the context of the essential role the insect kingdom plays in the larger ecosystem. It is a rich mosaic, and insects deserve more respect.
Ann Bennett gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.