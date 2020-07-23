Word gets around. Starting in mid-July, whether by text or phone call, local garlic growers check in with one another. “Have you pulled your crop?” is the key question. “Do you think it’s ready?”
After a week of waffling, my answer is an indisputable yes. Last Saturday, pulling a few heads, the bulb wrappers looked right, but the individual clove sheaths were still too thick. It is always a puzzle, figuring out when to harvest. Twenty years ago when I started growing garlic in quantity, typically that meant early August, but as our growing zone shifts, now it is more often the last week in July. Ultimately the trick is to harvest before the heads begin to split.
High humidity during harvest time is a perennial challenge. I make sure to pull the garlic first thing in the morning, and to get it into the barn before late afternoon thunderstorms roll in. Once inside, it is spread on racks or screening to improve air circulation, or tied in bunches to hang. Ideal curing conditions equal an airy, shaded space in the 60-70 degree range. Garlic should not be field cured or dried in the direct sun, or the bulbs turn green.
The notion that it’s very possible to produce great garlic in northern New England still takes some folks by surprise. Which is a wonderful thing, considering garlic’s essential place in the kitchen, to say nothing of its medicinal benefits. Garlic is highly valued as an antioxidant, and extensive research documents its potential as a cancer preventative, along with a spectrum of other benefits—including lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and atherosclerotic buildup (plaque). Raw garlic is also a powerful natural antibiotic, with anti-fungal and anti-viral properties.
Fact is, it thrives here, and few fruits or vegetables provide as much satisfaction as growing garlic. Raspberries, perhaps. Truth be known, however, three weeks into the raspberry season, meaning that I spend an hour or more a day picking this incomparable, fragile fruit, I’m approaching the point where if I don’t see another berry for a few months, that will be too soon.
For the minimal amount of time invested compared to remarkable yields, garlic is truly gratifying. Fresh garlic—like so many other homegrown vegetables—is unparalleled in quality and flavor. A bulb of garlic, six or eight cloves, can easily yield a pound if planted in rich soil and kept moist and weed-free.
I spend more time preparing the beds in the fall than I do either planting or weeding the crop. It holds down a spot in the garden through mid-summer, and only in dry years requires watering. I side-dress it once early on, give it a foliar feeding in June if I remember to get to it in the ongoing hum of summer chores, and now in late July it is harvest time.
When it comes to growing the cultivar, in northern New England the crop is planted as individual cloves in the fall and mulched heavily for the winter. In the spring, green shoots of this remarkably rugged plant emerge as soon as the snow melts. Like many members if the onion family, Allium sativum’s growth is linked to day length, and bulbs begin to form in late June, drawing nourishment from the green tops. Since fall planted cloves establish roots and small tops before the ground freezes, and put on quick growth as so as warm weather arrives the following spring, they produce far larger bulbs than spring plantings.
With the garlic pulled and moved to the barn to cure, a perfect space has opened up to sow another crop. Having been mulched, the soil is rich in organic matter, and usually fairly weed free. Some years I take the opportunity to simply seed buckwheat or field peas to take hold as a cover crop, a rich resource for late season beneficial insects.
On the other hand, the garlic bed is an ideal spot for planting fall crops, and conditions are currently ideal for quick germination. Remember to add a soil amendment like ProGrow at planting time to get seedlings off to a quick start.
Snow peas or sugar snaps are an excellent case in point. Sown now to climb a trellis, they will be ready for picking in September, and will weather the cooler temperatures and occasional light frosts that month will bring. Sugar Ann is a great choice, an All-American award winner that produces pods on two-foot high vines.
Carrots, beets and radishes are other likely choices, along with greens of all sorts, from spinach, lettuces and Mesclun mixes, to arugula, kale and chard. Once up and growing, regular watering and weeding is mandatory. This will hasten their early growth, and it is essential that they grow rapidly during the warm days of August.
Regular irrigation is one consideration, but another is keeping the summer insect population at bay. Grasshoppers, slugs, Japanese and flea beetles all love tender seedlings, and a layer of Reemay or similar row covers will exclude them while the crop gets established. Attention to these details will mean a fall payoff, and a bountiful late season harvest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.